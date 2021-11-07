beijingwalker
China Posts Record Trade Surplus in October as Exports Surge, Exports Register 13th Straight Month of Double Digit Growth
November.7 2021
Exports jumped 27.1%, beating economists’ expectations
China posted a record monthly trade surplus in October as exports surged despite global supply-chain disruptions.
Exports rose 27.1% in dollar terms last month from a year earlier to $300.2 billion, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Sunday. That was the 13th straight month of double digit growth, and exceeded economists’ expectations of a 22.8% gain. Imports increased 20.6%, leaving a trade surplus of $84.54 billion.
