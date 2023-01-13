China Posts Record Trade Surplus ，$873 billion，for 2022 Despite Slowing Demand​

I dont want to mean racist, as i am not one of those bastards. I see the differences between races, but do not see people from racial point of view.



However, racial mentality exists for real. In many cases not only in this forum, Chinese and China haters are typically dark Caucasoid or white wannabe East Asian who live in the West, who are looked down upon by white and considered second class. They want and love to see a weak China in the world, a world where Chinese and other East Asian are second class like them, even a little below them because they are closer to white.



If the US and the West submit to China and white become second class race behind East Asian, then even Laotian might be ranked higher than German in the racial hierachy (one may deny that such hierachy does not exist, but it does in real world), then what class such dark Caucasoid people would belong to, third or fourth? That's why.