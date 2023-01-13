What's new

China Posts Record Trade Surplus ，$873 billion，for 2022 Despite Slowing Demand

China Posts Record Trade Surplus ，$873 billion，for 2022 Despite Slowing Demand​

Imports increased about 1.5% from a year earlier.

Bloomberg

January 13, 2023, 2:22 AM UTC
China’s annual trade surplus hit a record high in 2022 in yuan terms, as surging exports through the first half of the year offset a global drop-off in demand that worsened in the final quarter.

The surplus widened to 5.87 trillion yuan ($873 billion) last year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data released by the General Administration of Customs on Friday. That easily surpassed the previous year’s record of 4.3 trillion yuan.

 
Dont worry, some troll will come in and claim this is disaster for China while some countries continue negative deficiency will claim they are doing much better than China. :enjoy:
 
China‘s trade with Russia hit new high in 2022​

January 13, 202310:43 AM GMT+8

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports and imports with Russia hit a new high of 1.28 trillion yuan in 2022, Lyu Daliang, spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs, told a news briefing in Beijing on Friday.

www.reuters.com

China's 2022 trade with Russia hit record $190 bln - customs

China's trade with Russia hit a record 1.28 trillion yuan ($190 billion) last year, the government said on Friday, even as Russia's imports from the European Union fell on sanctions related to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Beast said:
Dont worry, some troll will come in and claim this is disaster for China while some countries continue negative deficiency will claim they are doing much better than China. :enjoy:
Devastating news for professional China haters. They have kept praying for so long

maxresdefault (1).jpg
 
beijingwalker said:
Devastating news for professional China haters. They have kept praying for so long

View attachment 911196
I dont want to mean racist, as i am not one of those bastards. I see the differences between races, but do not see people from racial point of view.

However, racial mentality exists for real. In many cases not only in this forum, Chinese and China haters are typically dark Caucasoid or white wannabe East Asian who live in the West, who are looked down upon by white and considered second class. They want and love to see a weak China in the world, a world where Chinese and other East Asian are second class like them, even a little below them because they are closer to white.

If the US and the West submit to China and white become second class race behind East Asian, then even Laotian might be ranked higher than German in the racial hierachy (one may deny that such hierachy does not exist, but it does in real world), then what class such dark Caucasoid people would belong to, third or fourth? That's why.
 
AViet said:
I dont want to mean racist, as i am not one of those bastards. I see the differences between races, but do not see people from racial point of view.

However, racial mentality exists for real. In many cases not only in this forum, Chinese and China haters are typically dark Caucasoid or white wannabe East Asian who live in the West, who are looked down upon by white and considered second class. They want and love to see a weak China in the world, a world where Chinese and other East Asian are second class like them, even a little below them because they are closer to white.

If the US and the West submit to China and white become second class race behind East Asian, then even Laotian might be ranked higher than German in the racial hierachy (one may deny that such hierachy does not exist, but it does in real world), then what class such dark Caucasoid people would belong to, third or fourth? That's why.
This is exactly what I always believe, and your post immediately made me think of someone here in PDF. LOL... White wannabes are the most pathetic species ever walked on this planet.
 
China’s trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow​

ASSOCIATED PRESS
JAN. 12, 2023 8:36 PM PT

China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.

Exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.

The country’s politically volatile global trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy.


www.sandiegouniontribune.com

China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow

China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion in 2022 as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers
www.sandiegouniontribune.com www.sandiegouniontribune.com
 
Beast said:
Dont worry, some troll will come in and claim this is disaster for China while some countries continue negative deficiency will claim they are doing much better than China. :enjoy:
Just worry about how its impacting your country. Every job lost to its giant manufacturing industry should be a eye opener.
 
walterbibikow said:
Yeah, how exactly you guys are growing? Grow up man, your real estate sector has gone for a toss and demand for Chinese goods in the western countries is softening off due to recession
lol, how do you grow? by hitting record trade deficit year on year? can you imagine anyone getting rich by only buying but not producing and selling?

walterbibikow said:
your real estate sector has gone for a toss and demand for Chinese goods in the western countries is softening off due to recession
Lol, for a toss? come back to tell if ever the housing price can go down to last year's level

微信图片_20230113223351.png
 
walterbibikow said:
FPI, Services exports, FDI , remittances
Lol, can you give an example which country developed into a wealthy country based on these in the whole history? don't tell me Singapore, Singapore doesn't have 1.4 billion people.

walterbibikow said:
Global recession 'perilously close', but Indian economy to grow at 6.6% in FY24, says World Bank
www.firstpost.com

Global recession 'perilously close', but Indian economy to grow at 6.6% in FY24, says World Bank

The World Bank said that the slowdown in the global economy and rising uncertainty would weigh on exports and investment growth in India
www.firstpost.com www.firstpost.com
Don't know if I can trust their "predictions", but still, when you are bottom low, the only to go is up.
 
walterbibikow said:
Chinese economy grew due to the massive amount of FDI it has received from the Western countries
And hard working and disciplined work force, why didn't they go to invest in other countries? because they love China so much?

walterbibikow said:
Chinese economy grew due to the massive amount of FDI it has received from the Western countries
Foreign investments into China till the end of 2014

微信图片_20230113225018.png


beijingwalker said:
And hard working and disciplined work force, why didn't they go to invest in other countries? because they love China so much?


Foreign investments into China till the end of 2014

微信图片_20230113225018.png
Hong kong, Taiwan, Singapore poured money into mainland China cause we are all Chinese, and Chinese people always stick with each other when doinng business, this social and cultural strong cohesion doesn't exist in Indian population.
 
