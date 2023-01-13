China Posts Record Trade Surplus ，$873 billion，for 2022 Despite Slowing Demand​

beijingwalker
China Posts Record Trade Surplus ，$873 billion，for 2022 Despite Slowing DemandImports increased about 1.5% from a year earlier.
Bloomberg
January 13, 2023, 2:22 AM UTC
China’s annual trade surplus hit a record high in 2022 in yuan terms, as surging exports through the first half of the year offset a global drop-off in demand that worsened in the final quarter.
The surplus widened to 5.87 trillion yuan ($873 billion) last year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data released by the General Administration of Customs on Friday. That easily surpassed the previous year’s record of 4.3 trillion yuan.