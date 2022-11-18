China positive about some financial cooperation, including currency swap, with Bangladesh: Envoy Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has said Bangladesh and his country are working together to deepen their financial cooperation. "China is positively considering some financial cooperation with Bangladesh in one way or another," he said while responding to a question at the programme...

18 November, 2022

"China is positively considering some financial cooperation with Bangladesh in one way or another," he said while responding to a question at the programme "China's New Journey" held at a hotel in Dhaka Friday.

The Ambassador said he had in-depth discussions with the finance minister of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Bank governor recently.

"During those meetings, we reached some consensus that we really should take some measures, including but not limited to currency swap arrangement and the clearance of trade with the Chinese yuan or Renminbi (RMB)," said Ambassador Li.

"But before anything substantial can be achieved, we have a lot of technical issues, technical difficulties" to overcome, he added.