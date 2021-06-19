What's new

China population: infertility rate rising faster than expected, new reproductive study shows

  • One out of every 5.6 couples of childbearing age in China is unable to make a baby despite frequently having unprotected sex for at least a year
  • New findings come as world’s most populous country is scrambling to deal with a demographic crisis
China saw its infertility rate rise to 18 per cent in 2020, according to a recent study. Photo: AFP


China saw its infertility rate rise to 18 per cent in 2020, according to a recent study. Photo: AFP
The prevalence of infertility in China has increased at a faster-than-expected rate in the past decade, dealing yet another blow to a nation that is finding it harder and harder to get people to have children, according to a leading reproductive specialist.
The world’s second-largest economy saw its infertility rate rise from 12 per cent in 2007 to 18 per cent in 2020, meaning that one out of every 5.6 couples of childbearing age faces difficulties making a baby, according to the latest national reproductive health survey led by Qiao Jie, a reproductive doctor and biologist.
Earlier this year, Sun Xi, a member of Jiangsu province’s top political advisory body, had estimated that the prevalence of infertility in China would rise to 18 per cent by 2025, based on the official infertility rate of 12.5 to 15 per cent in 2016. But it seems to have already reached that 18 per cent threshold.

Dont worry we can help ... lol
 
