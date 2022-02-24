China population: 3 million foreign nannies could boost births by 200,000, save families US$30 billion

Report by YuWa Population Research encourages China to allow foreign nannies as they could reduce costs for a family by 60 per cent

Chinese mothers gave birth to 10.62 million babies last year, an 11.5 per cent drop from 12 million in 2020

We suggest repealing any policies that discriminate against illegitimate births and fully protect the rights of children born out of wedlockYuWa Population Research ​

