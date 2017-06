China Keeps in Touch With Concerned Parties in Syria to Settle Crisis

Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Syrian Issue Xie Xiaoyan said that China maintains contacts with all parties to the Syrian conflict in order to achieve a political settlement through peace talks.

"We are in touch with the Syrian government, the opposition, the regional countries, and other powers that are either directly, or indirectly, involved in the Syrian issue, and this is our advantage in mediation," Xie said Saturday during his visit to Damascus, as quoted by Xinhua news agency.​

"China has patience and confidence to advance settlement of the Syrian issue on the right track through concrete work, so that the crisis could gradually ease before it is finally resolved," he added.​