Muslims in Yunnan are immigrants brought by the Mongols. There are dozens of ethnic minorities in Yunnan. The Hui people like to make trouble the most.In the 1990s, Hui villages openly armed drug trafficking and killed anti-drug police. China had to send armed police to suppress it in 1992, and fighting broke out.Yunnan is the province with the largest number of ethnic minorities in China. In Yunnan, none of the ethnic minorities support the Hui, because the Hui are backed by religious leaders and mosques,As long as the Hui people shout at the mosque and beat people with me, thousands of people can easily be assembled and they are all bullied by the Hui.After large-scale drug trafficking, the Hui people found a new way to make a fortune by stealing state-owned tungsten mines. Hui violent gangs used violence to seize the tungsten resources of state-owned mining companies. get rich.Saudi Arabian petrodollar-backed Wahhabism in Yunnan and Ningxia, China. spread in Xinjiang,The root of the theory of reform and opening up of the communist regime is what Deng Xiaoping said, black cat and white cat theory, completely pragmatism, local Communist Party officials know nothing about Saudi Wahhabism, they think that the Saudis give money to subsidize local Muslims to build mosques, It's a very good thing. There is a Chinese slang saying 有钱不要是王八蛋The result of ignorance and laissez-faire of Saudi Wahhabism is that Yunnan, Ningxia Hui people began to Wahhabize their Islamic teachings, Xinjiang Uyghurs also had the same historical process, and became more brutal and radical. During the Arab Spring, Muslims all over the world At the moment when extremism broke out, Uyghur terrorists carried out large-scale terrorist attacks on Han people, and now they have received heavy blows from the government. This is called genocide by the Western propaganda war . i called it is self-inflicted .China just wants to use forced re-education to eliminate Wahhabi extremism from the mind. Of course, I personally think that this approach of the Communist Party is impossible to succeed,According to a Hui girl who has broken away from the increasingly radical and barbaric Wahhabi extremism of the local Hui people, the local mosque is indeed 600 years old, but there are two mosques, one is an ancient mosque with a history of 600 years, which is a cultural relic and is protected by the state. Protection, the other one, as you can see in the video, was a new mosque built in 2001 by local people and using Saudi oil Wahhabi funds. This illegal occupation of public land is an illegal act. The government demanded the demolition of illegal buildings occupying public land several times, each time the Hui people used violence to stop it. The Hui people took advantage of the fear of turmoil in the grassroots government of the Communist Party, and used the method of expanding the incident to force the local government to dare not implement the law.However, after all, China is not a country in the Middle East or South Asia where grassroots governance has failed. China has always been a strong government. After the central inspection team discovered this incident, it has issued an order to the local government to demolish illegal buildings that occupy public land in accordance with the law. This gave the local government courage. Local governments no longer worry about being held accountable by superiors for triggering Hui violence