China police clashing with Muslims from China’s Hui minority after they were barred entry to a mosque,

Footage from China allegedly shows police clashing with Muslims from China’s Hui minority after they were barred entry to a mosque, where authorities were looking to carry out a demolition order.
It's a pathetic shameless lieFootage from China allegedly shows police clashing with Muslims from China’s Hui minority after they were barred entry to a mosque
Or worse still with ethnic killings and cleansing of Muslims and minorities in the fools' paradise.The recent construction of that mosque was illegal. That’s why the court ordered to demolish some part of it. And then, few Muslims in China thought ‘Islam is in danger’ and started protesting against the court order.
The Huis are fortunate though, they don’t have concentration camps like Uyghurs so they can protest openly.
Footage from China allegedly shows police clashing with Muslims from China’s Hui minority after they were barred entry to a mosque, where authorities were looking to carry out a demolition order.
Ofcourse. Let’s call it propaganda as Global Times hasn’t called it as such.Or worse still with ethnic killings and cleansing of Muslims and minorities in the fools' paradise.
New Recruit
Some years ago when I read the Constitution of PRC it said that ALL land belongs either to the state or local co-operatives, meaning villages. So EVERY religious building in China, church, mosque, temple or whatever, is always on illegal ground, and it can't be otherwise. Because of this it's often difficult to arrange electricity, water, drainage or whatever there. With huge amounts of money it might be possible to re-own that land in the form of long-term leases, commonly called land purchase.This village in Yunnan province bordering Vietnam, land disputes happen all the time in China, even in Beijing I witnesses a dozens of them and one of them happened just next to my neighborhood.
The government reports say that some villagers illegally outbuilt an old mosque and the vast new expansion constructions encroach deep into the lands owned by the government village administration.
Technically it's true, but in real life land disputes are still very common in China, that's why China has so many "nail houses"Some years ago when I read the Constitution of PRC it said that ALL land belongs either to the state or local co-operatives, meaning villages. So EVERY religious building in China, church, mosque, temple or whatever, is always on illegal ground, and it can't be otherwise. Because of this it's often difficult to arrange electricity, water, drainage or whatever there. With huge amounts of money it might be possible to re-own that land in the form of long-term leases, commonly called land purchase.