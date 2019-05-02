China-Poland Cooperation: News & Discussions

Warsaw-Beijing Forum

Chairman Bartosz Michalak took part in the opening conference of the fourth edition of Warsaw-Beijing Forum on 17th of May. He was one of the experts who gave their input into a discussion panel. Other experts were Edward Zhu, Vice President, Polish – Chinese Business Council and Halina Bajczuk, Vice-Director of Foreign Markets And Intermodal Commercial Office, PKP CARGO.On 17-21st October a conferenceorganized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization took place. Bartosz Michalak was invited to participate as a panelist in the discussion. His speech focused on expanding international networks, improving private-public partnerships: Governments, NGOs and the private sector. Besides the President of the Polish-Chinese Cooperation Forum, the panel was attended by Mr. Hashim Hussein, Head, UNIDO Investment and Technology Promotion Office in Bahrain, Ms. Bettina Wanschura, Chief Executive Officer, PlanSinn GmbH, Ms. Stacie Adams, Chief Director, Branding and Public Relations, Liugong Corporation, Mr. WU Zhiyue, Curator, Fujian Museum and Mr. Walter Peer Chief Executive Officer, Communalp GmbH.Posted on 18 May 2017Chairman Bartosz Michalak took part in the opening conference of the fourth edition of Warsaw-Beijing Forum on 17th of May. He was one of the experts who gave their input into a discussion panel Sino-Polish Coo...Posted on 15 May 2017Prime Minister Beata Szydlo participated in the inauguration of the Belt and Road Forum, which is taking place from 14-15 May 2017 in Beijing. It the meeting of the world leaders of the countries along the new ...Posted on 15 May 2017On May 12-15, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is visiting Beijing. During her official visit, there were meetings with Xi Jinping, chairman of the People’s Republic of China and Li Keqiang, prime minister of ...Posted on 15 May 2017European Economic Congress took place on 10-12 May 2017 in Katowice. Besides the usual debates and thoughts-exchange formula, the Congress formula was expanded to include new events devoted to young entrepreneu...Posted on 28 April 2017A conference with representatives of Yangzhou City and Yangzhou Economic & Technological Development Zone was held on April 26, 2017 in Warsaw. The purpose of the conference was to establish cooperation b...