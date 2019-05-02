China-Poland Cooperation: News & Discussions

Inspired by a thread Cooperation Between China and Serbia I decided to start similar thread about cooperation between Poland and China.
Polish public TV broadcaster Telewizja Polska signed a cooperation deal with Chengdu Radio and Television
Telewizja Polska together with Chengdu Radio and Television will produce a documentary about New Silk Road and cooperation between Łódź (city in central Poland) and Chengdu (city in China)
Polish state radio (Polskie Radio) signed cooperation deal with Sichuan Radio and Television (SRT)
Polish Radio teams up with Chinese broadcaster
11.01.2017 14:31
Music released by Polish Radio can be heard on the Radio FM 95.5 station in the south-western Chinese province of Sichuan.
“This is just the beginning" of Polish Radio’s collaboration with SRT, the owner of the Chinese radio station, Barbara Stanisławczyk, the head of Polish Radio, said on Tuesday.
Stanisławczyk added that Radio FM 95.5 is “one of the leading stations, if not the leading station... in Sichuan province, which focuses on current trends, including in music. That is why this collaboration is so important.”
The deputy head of Polish Radio, Jerzy Kłosiński, said that the team-up with SRT will provide an opportunity for Poles and Chinese to get to know each other better.
“Sichuan province has a population of 80 million people and Polish-Chinese relations with this province are strong,” Kłosiński said, adding: “And it is common knowledge that relations are best strengthened by culture.”
Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Jan Dziedziczak said: “The presence of Polish Radio in China means that millions of listeners are getting to know Polish culture.”
He added: “This is a great opportunity for Polish Radio to develop, but it is also a great tool to promote Poland.”
Polish music can be heard on Radio FM 95.5 throughout January, every day at 2:15pm and 7:30pm.
In July, Polish Radio will send a team to the Sichuan international music festival and further collaboration is planned.
Source: http://www.thenews.pl/1/11/Artykul/288400,Polish-Radio-teams-up-with-Chinese-broadcaster
I hope there will be more cooperation between Poland and China.
Source: http://centruminformacji.tvp.pl/305...e-o-wspolpracy-z-chengdu-radio-and-televisionDziś (12 maja) podpisano porozumienie o współpracy pomiędzy Telewizją Polską S.A. a Chengdu Radio and Television z chińskiej prowincji Syczuan, jednym z największych nadawców na rynku chińskim. Współpraca będzie prowadzona w trzech podstawowych obszarach: wymiany programowej, koprodukcji oraz wymiany dobrych praktyk i edukacji. W imieniu Telewizji Polskiej porozumienie podpisał obecny w Chengdu członek zarządu TVP - Maciej Stanecki. Podpisanie umowy odbyło się w obecności Konsul RP w Chengdu pani Katarzyny Wilkowieckiej.
Do spotkania, w mieście Chengdu, doszło podczas targów Global Innovation and Entepreneurship Fair. Chengdu to 10 milionowa metropolia będąca stacją końcową biegnącej z Łodzi trasy kolejowej, którą odbywa się wymiana towarów między Europą, a Chinami. Miasto jest też rosnącym ośrodkiem innowacyjności i rozwoju nowych technologii. W efekcie pobytu w Chinach dziennikarzy TVP i współpracy z Chengdu Radio and Television powstanie wkrótce film dokumentalny poświęcony tematowi chińskiej polityki Nowego Jedwabnego Szlaku i jej konsekwencjom dla relacji Łodzi z Chengdu oraz – szerzej - Polski i Europy z Chinami.
- Coraz silniejsza współpraca Polski z Chinami powoduje rosnące zainteresowanie tym krajem wśród widzów Telewizji Polskiej. Naszym zamiarem, w związku z podpisaniem umowy o współpracy z telewizją Chengdu, jest pokazanie zachodnich Chin jako najlepszej drogi dla Polaków do Państwa Środka. Chcemy przez przybliżenie widzom chińskiej kultury i gospodarki pomoc w nawiązaniu współpracy z Chengdu - najszybciej rozwijającym się miastem na świecie. Dziś wspolczesna Polska znana jest w Chinach głównie z produktów spożywczych, czas dodać do tego polska kulturę - powiedział Maciej Stanecki.
Inicjatywa TVP ma przybliżyć informacje o rynku chińskim, na którym już teraz zaznacza się obecność polskich firm. Przez Chengdu przepływa polska żywność eksportowana do Chin, zaś Uniwersytet Syczuański rozwija współpracę z uczelniami z naszego kraju, a jego studenci mogą uczyć się języka polskiego.
I hope there will be more cooperation between Poland and China.
