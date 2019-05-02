What's new

China-Poland Cooperation: News & Discussions

Inspired by a thread Cooperation Between China and Serbia I decided to start similar thread about cooperation between Poland and China.

Polish public TV broadcaster Telewizja Polska signed a cooperation deal with Chengdu Radio and Television


Telewizja Polska together with Chengdu Radio and Television will produce a documentary about New Silk Road and cooperation between Łódź (city in central Poland) and Chengdu (city in China)

Dziś (12 maja) podpisano porozumienie o współpracy pomiędzy Telewizją Polską S.A. a Chengdu Radio and Television z chińskiej prowincji Syczuan, jednym z największych nadawców na rynku chińskim. Współpraca będzie prowadzona w trzech podstawowych obszarach: wymiany programowej, koprodukcji oraz wymiany dobrych praktyk i edukacji. W imieniu Telewizji Polskiej porozumienie podpisał obecny w Chengdu członek zarządu TVP - Maciej Stanecki. Podpisanie umowy odbyło się w obecności Konsul RP w Chengdu pani Katarzyny Wilkowieckiej.

Do spotkania, w mieście Chengdu, doszło podczas targów Global Innovation and Entepreneurship Fair. Chengdu to 10 milionowa metropolia będąca stacją końcową biegnącej z Łodzi trasy kolejowej, którą odbywa się wymiana towarów między Europą, a Chinami. Miasto jest też rosnącym ośrodkiem innowacyjności i rozwoju nowych technologii. W efekcie pobytu w Chinach dziennikarzy TVP i współpracy z Chengdu Radio and Television powstanie wkrótce film dokumentalny poświęcony tematowi chińskiej polityki Nowego Jedwabnego Szlaku i jej konsekwencjom dla relacji Łodzi z Chengdu oraz – szerzej - Polski i Europy z Chinami.

- Coraz silniejsza współpraca Polski z Chinami powoduje rosnące zainteresowanie tym krajem wśród widzów Telewizji Polskiej. Naszym zamiarem, w związku z podpisaniem umowy o współpracy z telewizją Chengdu, jest pokazanie zachodnich Chin jako najlepszej drogi dla Polaków do Państwa Środka. Chcemy przez przybliżenie widzom chińskiej kultury i gospodarki pomoc w nawiązaniu współpracy z Chengdu - najszybciej rozwijającym się miastem na świecie. Dziś wspolczesna Polska znana jest w Chinach głównie z produktów spożywczych, czas dodać do tego polska kulturę - powiedział Maciej Stanecki.

Inicjatywa TVP ma przybliżyć informacje o rynku chińskim, na którym już teraz zaznacza się obecność polskich firm. Przez Chengdu przepływa polska żywność eksportowana do Chin, zaś Uniwersytet Syczuański rozwija współpracę z uczelniami z naszego kraju, a jego studenci mogą uczyć się języka polskiego.
Source: http://centruminformacji.tvp.pl/305...e-o-wspolpracy-z-chengdu-radio-and-television


Polish state radio (Polskie Radio) signed cooperation deal with Sichuan Radio and Television (SRT)

Polish Radio teams up with Chinese broadcaster
11.01.2017 14:31
Music released by Polish Radio can be heard on the Radio FM 95.5 station in the south-western Chinese province of Sichuan.

“This is just the beginning" of Polish Radio’s collaboration with SRT, the owner of the Chinese radio station, Barbara Stanisławczyk, the head of Polish Radio, said on Tuesday.

Stanisławczyk added that Radio FM 95.5 is “one of the leading stations, if not the leading station... in Sichuan province, which focuses on current trends, including in music. That is why this collaboration is so important.”

The deputy head of Polish Radio, Jerzy Kłosiński, said that the team-up with SRT will provide an opportunity for Poles and Chinese to get to know each other better.

“Sichuan province has a population of 80 million people and Polish-Chinese relations with this province are strong,” Kłosiński said, adding: “And it is common knowledge that relations are best strengthened by culture.”

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Jan Dziedziczak said: “The presence of Polish Radio in China means that millions of listeners are getting to know Polish culture.”

He added: “This is a great opportunity for Polish Radio to develop, but it is also a great tool to promote Poland.”

Polish music can be heard on Radio FM 95.5 throughout January, every day at 2:15pm and 7:30pm.

In July, Polish Radio will send a team to the Sichuan international music festival and further collaboration is planned.

Source: http://www.thenews.pl/1/11/Artykul/288400,Polish-Radio-teams-up-with-Chinese-broadcaster

I hope there will be more cooperation between Poland and China.
 
Chairman Bartosz Michalak took part in the opening conference of the fourth edition of Warsaw-Beijing Forum on 17th of May. He was one of the experts who gave their input into a discussion panel Sino-Polish Cooperation: Key Industries, Promising Sectors, Common Ambitions. Other experts were Edward Zhu, Vice President, Polish – Chinese Business Council and Halina Bajczuk, Vice-Director of Foreign Markets And Intermodal Commercial Office, PKP CARGO.



On 17-21st October a conference One-One-Belt-Road Inclusive and Sustainable City Exhibition and Dialogue organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization took place. Bartosz Michalak was invited to participate as a panelist in the discussion Partnerships and dialogue partner. His speech focused on expanding international networks, improving private-public partnerships: Governments, NGOs and the private sector. Besides the President of the Polish-Chinese Cooperation Forum, the panel was attended by Mr. Hashim Hussein, Head, UNIDO Investment and Technology Promotion Office in Bahrain, Ms. Bettina Wanschura, Chief Executive Officer, PlanSinn GmbH, Ms. Stacie Adams, Chief Director, Branding and Public Relations, Liugong Corporation, Mr. WU Zhiyue, Curator, Fujian Museum and Mr. Walter Peer Chief Executive Officer, Communalp GmbH.


http://chpcf.pl/en/blog/one-one-belt-road-inclusive-and-sustainable-city-exhibition-and-dialogue/

Posted on 18 May 2017

Warsaw-Beijing Forum
Chairman Bartosz Michalak took part in the opening conference of the fourth edition of Warsaw-Beijing Forum on 17th of May. He was one of the experts who gave their input into a discussion panel Sino-Polish Coo...


Posted on 15 May 2017

Belt and Road Forum

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo participated in the inauguration of the Belt and Road Forum, which is taking place from 14-15 May 2017 in Beijing. It the meeting of the world leaders of the countries along the new ...
Read more

Posted on 15 May 2017

Prime Minister Szydło’s visit to Beijing

On May 12-15, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is visiting Beijing. During her official visit, there were meetings with Xi Jinping, chairman of the People’s Republic of China and Li Keqiang, prime minister of ...
Read more

Posted on 15 May 2017

European Economic Congress

European Economic Congress took place on 10-12 May 2017 in Katowice. Besides the usual debates and thoughts-exchange formula, the Congress formula was expanded to include new events devoted to young entrepreneu...
Read more
Posted on 28 April 2017

Conference with delegation from Yangzhou

A conference with representatives of Yangzhou City and Yangzhou Economic & Technological Development Zone was held on April 26, 2017 in Warsaw. The purpose of the conference was to establish cooperation b...
Read more
http://chpcf.pl/en/news/
 
Poland's Lodz benefits from China-Poland rail cargo connection
Xinhua | Updated: 2017-04-26 15:31




WARSAW — The rail cargo service between the Chinese city of Chengdu and Poland's Lodz, which began operating in 2013, has become a popular logistics route for Chinese trade with Europe, as well as the fastest direct freight route between the two regions.

In Lodz, a stop along the Chengdu-Europe railway service, the first cargo trains arrived three-and-a-half years ago. "During last year and a half, we've seen more economic activity and export trains are carrying Polish products back to China," Spendcont firm CEO Michal Gawin told Xinhua.

Gawin, whose firm operates a cargo terminal in Lodz, said they observed accelerated business since last year. "This time last year, we operated approximately 15-20 trains a month. In the last half year, we've seen a more than 50 percent increase with 45-50 trains, he explained.

While cargo can be transported from Poland to China by sea and air, the railway transit time and price is most optimal, Gawin said, adding goods transported include mostly electronics and general merchandise from China, while Poland sends industrial cargo, food products with long expiration dates and machine parts.

Recently, measures have been taken to increase the speed of the China-Poland cargo railway connection, such as non-stop cargo-scanning container inspection introduced on the Polish-Belarus border.

"We hope that the Belt and Road Initiative continues to develop, so that more high-quality products can be sent from Poland to China and in the opposite direction," Gawin added.

Krzysztof Piatkowski, deputy mayor of Lodz, said his city attaches a lot of importance to this train connection, as well as cooperation with China.

According to Piatkowski, the Chengdu-Lodz connection contributed to the city becoming an important hub. "The train connection is perceived as an opportunity by local food producers of juices, sweets, alcohol, including our famous Lodz cider," he said.

http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/business/2017-04/26/content_29095915.htm




AIIB to co-fund 'priority' central Polish airport
27.04.2017 12:00
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) wants to partly finance the construction of a new airport in central Poland, which the country’s PM on Thursday said was a priority.
Photo: Pixabay.com/Fuzz.

Plans to build a central Polish airport near Łódź, in central Poland, was announced amid worries that Warsaw’s Chopin Airport will soon reach maximum capacity.

The project is expected to cost some PLN 20 billion (EUR 4.7 billion) on its own, or PLN 30 billion together with rail and logistics infrastructure.

According to onet.pl, Yee Ean Pang, who heads one of the AIIB's investment operations departments, said that the bank could in future co-finance the initiative if it were in line with the bank’s policy of promoting “interconnectivity” between the continents.

That means the airport would need to promise to affect passenger traffic to Asia, Pang said, adding that the bank has already spoken about it with Polish government representatives, according to onet.pl.

The AIIB, which comprises 52 countries, including Poland, is a new Chinese-government initiative, which offers an international finance institution alternative to US-dominated ones like the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund.

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydło told public broadcaster TVP Info that she would in May travel to China for talks and to sign a deal.

Meanwhile, Poland’s infrastructure ministry and development ministry have drafted a bill for the airport’s construction.

In March, the head of the Polish Development Fund Paweł Borys said that the state-owned financial group had a rough plan for financing the investment which would not burden the state budget.

Borys also said that the Polish Development Fund had the capital to take part in the project.

Warsaw’s major Chopin airport in 2016 serviced nearly 13 million passengers and expects traffic of about 14 million this year. Some experts estimate Chopin Airport’s capacity at 20 million.

The planned Polish airport could complement China’s ambitious multi-billion dollar plans to build a new silk road, aimed at linking Asia, Africa and Europe by rail and water. (vb)

Source: PAP

http://www.thenews.pl/1/12/Artykul/304498,AIIB-to-cofund-priority-central-Polish-airport



China-led AIIB mulls co-financing airport project in Poland
JANNE SUOKAS
2017/04/28

China-led AIIB may help finance the building of a new large airport in Poland. (Photo: Kuba Bożanowski, Flickr)


The Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is reportedly considering co-financing a large airport in Poland that could increase connectivity between Europe and Asia.

The planned new airport near the city of Lodz in central Poland would be the AIIB’s first project in Europe.

Pang Yee Ean, director-general of investment operations at the AIIB, said during his visit to Poland this week that while the bank was focusing on Asia it was now ready to support projects in all member states if they increase connections to Asia.

Pang said in a press conference on Wednesday that the AIIB could help finance the building of a new central Polish airport, provided that it was in line with the bank’s policy of “promoting interconnectivity between the continents” and would help to increase traffic to Asia.

According to Onet.pl, Pang told that the bank had already discussed the project with representatives of the Polish government.

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Thursday that the central airport was a "priority". Plans for the new airport, which would cost up to US$9bn, were announced due to concerns that that the country’s biggest airport in Warsaw would run out of capacity by 2020.

Szydlo said she would travel to China in May for talks and for signing an agreement.

Opportunities for Polish companies
Poland joined the AIIB as one of its 57 founding members in 2015. The bank was established by China to finance the construction of transportation links, power plants and other infrastructure in Asia, with US$100bn in committed capital.

The AIIB’s biggest loan so far is the US$600 million loan it approved in December for the construction of a gas pipeline connecting Azerbaijan to Turkey and Southern Europe.

The bank plans to lend US$2.5bn to 10-15 projects this year, after approving loans worth US$1.73bn last year to energy, transport and urban projects in countries including Myanmar, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

During his visit to Poland, the AIIB's Pang also encouraged Polish companies, especially in the fields of road construction, energy production and environmental engineering, to take advantage of the opportunities offered by their country's membership in the bank and invest in Asian markets.

http://gbtimes.com/business/china-led-aiib-mulls-co-financing-airport-project-poland

Wish all the best for China - Poland Relationship :enjoy:
 
China Minmetals : He Wenbo meets with Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydło and President of the Management Board of KGHM Radosław Domagalski
05/22/2017 | 05:22am EDT

Untitled.png


On May 13, China Minmetals' Chairman He Wenbo met with Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydło and President of the Management Board of KGHM Radosław Domagalski, who came to China to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. He Wenbo and Domagalski witnessed the signing of a Letter of Intent regarding cooperation between MCC and PEBEKA. Deputy General Manager of China Minmetals and General Manager of MCC Zhang Zhaoxiang attended the above meeting and presided over the signing ceremony.

In the morning, He Wenbo held a breakfast meeting with Prime Minister Szydło and Domagalski, briefly introducing relevant information of China Minmetals. He pointed out that KGHM is a world-class excellent business in this industry. The 20-year partnership between China Minmetals and KGHM has been a fruitful one. The Belt and Road Initiative will open up a broader prospect for cooperation between the two sides. He Wenbo expressed his hope that the two sides will expand cooperation in investment, trade and infrastructure construction cooperation and set a good example in cultural exchanges for companies of the two countries.

Polish Prime Minister Szydło said she was pleased that KGHM has a partner as strong as China Minmetals and hoped that the cooperation between the two companies will continue. She was pleased about to the signing of a letter of intent between the two companies later today and congratulated both sides. She pointed out that at the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang, she briefed the Chinese leaders on the national development plan of Poland, which has a lot of common ground with China's Belt and Road Initiative. KGHM will act as a platform for the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Domagalski expressed his hope that, already being partners for 20 years, the two sides will expand their cooperation scope and deepen their cooperative relations and contribute more to the economic and trade development of the two countries.

Read the full article at http://www.4-traders.com/news/China...-Szyd-322-o-and-President-of-the-M--24462722/

Piotr said:
Inspired by a thread Cooperation Between China and Serbia I decided to start similar thread about cooperation between Poland and China.
Click to expand...
Very good idea!

P.S.: Many funds and banks are moving fast, I heard China Construction Bank is opening first branch in Poland, likely in Warsaw, if there's any link please feel free to share.
 
AndrewJin said:
:enjoy:
Poland is an important country of OBOR.
Click to expand...
We have a lot to gain from cooperation with China. :tup:


Daniel808 said:
(...)
Wish all the best for China - Poland Relationship :enjoy:
Click to expand...
:cheers:

Shotgunner51 said:
(...)
P.S.: Many funds and banks are moving fast, I heard China Construction Bank is opening first branch in Poland, likely in Warsaw, if there's any link please feel free to share.
Click to expand...
Indeed:

CCB jest trzecim chińskim bankiem, który otworzył filię w Warszawie. W czerwcu 2012 r. działalność zainaugurował oddział Bank of China. Niespełna pół roku później największy pod względem wielkości aktywów bank świata - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China - utworzył pierwszy oddział w Europie Środkowej właśnie w stolicy Polski.
Click to expand...
In short words: CCB is a third Chinese bank after Bank of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China to have branch in Poland
Source: http://www.bankier.pl/wiadomosc/Kolejny-chinski-bank-otwiera-oddzial-w-Polsce-7519610.html
 
Chinese company to invest in Poland: report
29.05.2017 15:55

LiuGong Dressta Machinery, a Chinese producer of construction equipment, wants to open its European HQ in Warsaw and modernize its factory in Stalowa Wola, south-eastern Poland, the Puls Biznesu daily has reported.

8aa094b5-399c-4dff-9703-6f9bd5699631.file.jpg

Warsaw. Photo: pexels.com

The paper quotes LiuGong’s vice president, Hou Yubo, as saying that Poland is a perfect place for business, as it is part of the “New Silk Road”, has a stable, high GDP growth rate, and skilled workers.

According to the paper, LiuGong has already invested some PLN 320 million (EUR 76 million) in Poland.

The company has a production hall in Stalowa Wola, employing some 1,200 people, but LiuGong now wants to modernize it and move its logistics centre from the Netherlands to the Polish city, the daily said.

“Poland’s efforts to tighten trade relations with China are finally paying off,” an expert quoted by the daily said.​

(tf/pk) Source: Puls Biznesu

LiuGong-Dressta-image.jpg



http://www.thenews.pl/1/12/Artykul/309194,Chinese-company-to-invest-in-Poland-report
 
MOU for the Establishment of Friendly and Cooperative Relations Between Qingbaijiang District, Chengdu and Ostrów Wielkopolski

President of Ostrów Wlkp. Beata Klimek signed in Chengdu MOU for the Establishment of Friendly and Cooperative Relations Between Qingbaijiang District, Chengdu and Ostrów Wielkopolski.

Ostrów Wlkp. is a major railway hub in Poland and Chengdu is a major railway hub in China so there is great potential for cooperation.

01.jpg

02.jpg

03.jpg

04.jpg

05.jpg

06.jpg


07.jpg

08.jpg

09.jpg

10.jpg

11.jpg

12.jpg


Photos and informations from: http://ostrow.naszemiasto.pl/artyku...est-juz-oficjalna,5023900,artgal,t,id,tm.html
 
GLOBALink | West needs to learn from China how to share achievements: Polish party official

Europe should learn from China in terms of distributing the gains of development in a fair and just way, Vice President of New Left of Poland Andrzej Szejna has said.

 
