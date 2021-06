China-Poland Cooperation: News & Discussions

Poland's Lodz benefits from China-Poland rail cargo connection

Xinhua | Updated: 2017-04-26 15:31WARSAW — The rail cargo service between the Chinese city of Chengdu and Poland's Lodz, which began operating in 2013, has become a popular logistics route for Chinese trade with Europe, as well as the fastest direct freight route between the two regions.In Lodz, a stop along the Chengdu-Europe railway service, the first cargo trains arrived three-and-a-half years ago. "During last year and a half, we've seen more economic activity and export trains are carrying Polish products back to China," Spendcont firm CEO Michal Gawin told Xinhua.Gawin, whose firm operates a cargo terminal in Lodz, said they observed accelerated business since last year. "This time last year, we operated approximately 15-20 trains a month. In the last half year, we've seen a more than 50 percent increase with 45-50 trains, he explained.While cargo can be transported from Poland to China by sea and air, the railway transit time and price is most optimal, Gawin said, adding goods transported include mostly electronics and general merchandise from China, while Poland sends industrial cargo, food products with long expiration dates and machine parts.Recently, measures have been taken to increase the speed of the China-Poland cargo railway connection, such as non-stop cargo-scanning container inspection introduced on the Polish-Belarus border."We hope that the Belt and Road Initiative continues to develop, so that more high-quality products can be sent from Poland to China and in the opposite direction," Gawin added.Krzysztof Piatkowski, deputy mayor of Lodz, said his city attaches a lot of importance to this train connection, as well as cooperation with China.According to Piatkowski, the Chengdu-Lodz connection contributed to the city becoming an important hub. "The train connection is perceived as an opportunity by local food producers of juices, sweets, alcohol, including our famous Lodz cider," he said.27.04.2017 12:00The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) wants to partly finance the construction of a new airport in central Poland, which the country’s PM on Thursday said was a priority.Photo: Pixabay.com/Fuzz.Plans to build a central Polish airport near Łódź, in central Poland, was announced amid worries that Warsaw’s Chopin Airport will soon reach maximum capacity.The project is expected to cost some PLN 20 billion (EUR 4.7 billion) on its own, or PLN 30 billion together with rail and logistics infrastructure.According to onet.pl, Yee Ean Pang, who heads one of the AIIB's investment operations departments, said that the bank could in future co-finance the initiative if it were in line with the bank’s policy of promoting “interconnectivity” between the continents.That means the airport would need to promise to affect passenger traffic to Asia, Pang said, adding that the bank has already spoken about it with Polish government representatives, according to onet.pl.The AIIB, which comprises 52 countries, including Poland, is a new Chinese-government initiative, which offers an international finance institution alternative to US-dominated ones like the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund.Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydło told public broadcaster TVP Info that she would in May travel to China for talks and to sign a deal.Meanwhile, Poland’s infrastructure ministry and development ministry have drafted a bill for the airport’s construction.In March, the head of the Polish Development Fund Paweł Borys said that the state-owned financial group had a rough plan for financing the investment which would not burden the state budget.Borys also said that the Polish Development Fund had the capital to take part in the project.Warsaw’s major Chopin airport in 2016 serviced nearly 13 million passengers and expects traffic of about 14 million this year. During his visit to Poland, the AIIB's Pang also encouraged Polish companies , especially in the fields of road construction, energy production and environmental engineering, to take advantage of the opportunities offered by their country's membership in the bank and invest in Asian markets.