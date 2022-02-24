China has blamed the US for creating the tensions

Chunying accused the US of hypocrisy, asking whether Washington had respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and Afghanistan, where she said it had “wantonly killed innocent people.” She called on the US to “take these questions seriously and abandon double standards.”

24 Feb, 2022 14:43Beijing claims the US has 'poured oil on the flames'which led to Thursday's Russian attack on Ukraine. Beijing further called on the international community to avoid over the situation.During a press briefing, China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the key question was the role played by the Americans, whom she branded Hua said. China objects to she added.Describing the unfolding events as the spokeswoman confirmed that Beijing was not providing military support to Russia, and said China was not over the situation.She called on all sides to or Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military attack on Ukraine on Thursday, which he said was aimed at demilitarizing and the country. He accused the West of flooding Ukraine with advanced weaponry and ramping up the NATO presence in the country, arguing that the Russian was necessary to protect the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which Moscow has recognized as sovereign states.Russia's military action has prompted an international outcry and threats of new, large-scale sanctions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Thursday that Kiev had cut diplomatic ties with Moscow.