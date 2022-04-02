What's new

China plans to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - China on Saturday proposed revising confidentiality rules involving offshore listings, removing a legal hurdle to Sino-U.S. cooperation on audit oversight while putting the onus on Chinese companies to protect state secretes.

The draft rules, announced by China's securities watchdog, mark Beijing's latest attempt to resolve a long-running audit dispute with Washington that could lead to roughly 270 Chinese companies being forced to delist from U.S. exchanges in 2024.

Saturday's proposal scraps requirements that on-site inspection of overseas-listed Chinese companies be conducted mainly by Chinese regulators.

That could open the door to inspections by U.S. regulators, who demand complete access to such firms' audit working papers, which are stored in China.

The changes will facilitate "cross-border regulatory cooperation, including joint inspections, which will help safeguard interest of global investors," the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its website.

China plans to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation

China on Saturday proposed revising confidentiality rules involving offshore listings, removing a legal hurdle to Sino-U.S. cooperation on audit oversight while putting the onus on Chinese companies to protect state secretes.
