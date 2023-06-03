China plans to land astronauts on moon by 2030

I don't think China is in real race to land men on the moon with any country, not US or India. China has its own schedule of moon explorations such as building a moon base too.If China can execute this on schedule, it has real economic consequences. People will naturally gravitate towards the country that can achieve such a feat. China saw how the Olympics propelled Japan to stardom in the 60's and copied it in 2008. China also saw how the moon landings propelled US to stardom. This is the sole purpose of rushing to be second on the moon, for the same economic influence and prosperity back on Earth that the US had decades ago after showing off the frontiers of science and mankind!
China is planning to a have a Mars sample returned by 2031 two years ahead of NASA plan now. CNSA chief engineer also said China intends to send men to Mars in early 2030s and starts to build a base there in late 2030s, but all these haven't been officially confirmed by CNSA.China should aim for mars
Unfortunately I disagree. Personally I never believed US ever set foot on the moon. Was all done in Hollywood. How do we explain US unable to repplicate 60's missions with present technology? Since nobody really went there yet, it's rather quite dangerous let another country be the first and steal all the thunder. China can take her sweet time with any other space projects except the moon landing. China must NOT let another country set foot on the moon first in modern times. This is all about the GLORY. Like the Olympics only gold medals matter. 2nd and third places are consolation prizes for LOSERS!I don't think China is in real race to land men on the moon with any country, not US or India. China has its own schedule of moon explorations such as building a moon base too.
NASA and most Americans believe they went to the moon. And I think CNSA also believes so from what I am reading of some CNSA engineers and scientists. But, there are number of people in the world that believe US landings on the moon are Hollywood stages indeed. Otherwise, China could land men on the moon much earlier than 2030.Unfortunately I disagree. Personally I never believed US ever set foot on the moon. Was all done in Hollywood. How do we explain US unable to repplicate 60's missions with present technology? Since nobody really went there yet, it's rather quite dangerous let another country be the first. China can take her sweet time with any other space projects except the moon landing. China must NOT let another country set foot on the moon first in modern times. This is all about the GLORY. Like the Olympics only gold medals matter. 2nd and third places are consolation prizes for LOSERS!
Good if this is true. We Pakistanis wish China the best.China is a serious country. China's plans are real plans. They will be delivered on schedule. Not American or Indian type "plans".
To paraphrase Deng Xioping; “You cross the river by feeling the stones”China should aim for mars