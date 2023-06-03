What's new

China plans to land astronauts on moon by 2030

hirobo2

hirobo2

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2015
536
1
899
Country
United States
Location
United States
If China can execute this on schedule, it has real economic consequences. People will naturally gravitate towards the country that can achieve such a feat. China saw how the Olympics propelled Japan to stardom in the 60's and copied it in 2008. China also saw how the moon landings propelled US to stardom. This is the sole purpose of rushing to be second on the moon, for the same economic influence and prosperity back on Earth that the US had decades ago after showing off the frontiers of science and mankind!
 
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
3,663
-23
2,710
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
hirobo2 said:
If China can execute this on schedule, it has real economic consequences. People will naturally gravitate towards the country that can achieve such a feat. China saw how the Olympics propelled Japan to stardom in the 60's and copied it in 2008. China also saw how the moon landings propelled US to stardom. This is the sole purpose of rushing to be second on the moon, for the same economic influence and prosperity back on Earth that the US had decades ago after showing off the frontiers of science and mankind!
Click to expand...
I don't think China is in real race to land men on the moon with any country, not US or India. China has its own schedule of moon explorations such as building a moon base too.
 
Last edited:
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
3,663
-23
2,710
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
K_Bin_W said:
China should aim for mars
Click to expand...
China is planning to a have a Mars sample returned by 2031 two years ahead of NASA plan now. CNSA chief engineer also said China intends to send men to Mars in early 2030s and starts to build a base there in late 2030s, but all these haven't been officially confirmed by CNSA.
 
hirobo2

hirobo2

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2015
536
1
899
Country
United States
Location
United States
etylo said:
I don't think China is in real race to land men on the moon with any country, not US or India. China has its own schedule of moon explorations such as building a moon base too.
Click to expand...
Unfortunately I disagree. Personally I never believed US ever set foot on the moon. Was all done in Hollywood. How do we explain US unable to repplicate 60's missions with present technology? Since nobody really went there yet, it's rather quite dangerous let another country be the first and steal all the thunder. China can take her sweet time with any other space projects except the moon landing. China must NOT let another country set foot on the moon first in modern times. This is all about the GLORY. Like the Olympics only gold medals matter. 2nd and third places are consolation prizes for LOSERS!

The battle to be first to the moon in modern times isn't about space exploration or advancing mankind or science or anything like that. It all about which country gets to be the next (economic) center of gravity and attention on Earth. In this respect only the first comer gets to win and keep all the prizes!
 
Last edited:
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
3,663
-23
2,710
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
hirobo2 said:
Unfortunately I disagree. Personally I never believed US ever set foot on the moon. Was all done in Hollywood. How do we explain US unable to repplicate 60's missions with present technology? Since nobody really went there yet, it's rather quite dangerous let another country be the first. China can take her sweet time with any other space projects except the moon landing. China must NOT let another country set foot on the moon first in modern times. This is all about the GLORY. Like the Olympics only gold medals matter. 2nd and third places are consolation prizes for LOSERS!
Click to expand...
NASA and most Americans believe they went to the moon. And I think CNSA also believes so from what I am reading of some CNSA engineers and scientists. But, there are number of people in the world that believe US landings on the moon are Hollywood stages indeed. Otherwise, China could land men on the moon much earlier than 2030.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
9,167
24
9,968
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
K_Bin_W said:
China should aim for mars
Click to expand...
To paraphrase Deng Xioping; “You cross the river by feeling the stones”

One step at a time.

Will Xi give a Kennedyesque speech?;
“before this decade is out, we will land a man on the moon and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard”
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

onebyone
China Could Set Up ‘Moon Base’ By 2028; Lunar Station Likely To Be Powered By Nuclear Energy – Chief Designer
Replies
3
Views
299
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
onebyone
NASA Head Worried China Will Steal America's God-Given Moon Water
Replies
0
Views
50
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
Japan’s landmark moon mission ends in disappointment after contact is lost following a likely ‘hard landing’
Replies
2
Views
279
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
onebyone
‘Complete success’: China tests powerful rocket engine for moon landing
Replies
2
Views
545
hirobo2
hirobo2
beijingwalker
China successfully launches new manned spaceship with first civilian on board
Replies
4
Views
166
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom