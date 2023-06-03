China plans to land astronauts on moon by 2030

etylo said: I don't think China is in real race to land men on the moon with any country, not US or India. China has its own schedule of moon explorations such as building a moon base too. Click to expand...

Unfortunately I disagree. Personally I never believed US ever set foot on the moon. Was all done in Hollywood. How do we explain US unable to repplicate 60's missions with present technology? Since nobody really went there yet, it's rather quite dangerous let another country be the first and steal all the thunder. China can take her sweet time with any other space projects except the moon landing. China must NOT let another country set foot on the moon first in modern times. This is all about the GLORY. Like the Olympics only gold medals matter. 2nd and third places are consolation prizes for LOSERS!The battle to be first to the moon in modern times isn't about space exploration or advancing mankind or science or anything like that. It all about which country gets to be the next (economic) center of gravity and attention on Earth. In this respect only the first comer gets to win and keep all the prizes!