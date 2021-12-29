What's new

China plans to build 100 "waste-free" cities by 2025

100 new cities? If true that is unprecedented..

Alot of people were going nuts over Sisi building 40 new cities at the same time questioning where the money is coming from or the logistics... Imagine at this basically China says hold my beer
 
Definitely not "new" cities
 
No way bro, no space for new cities let alone no people to fill them! The plan is about making 100 existing cities waste-free, it's part of China 2.0 or Smart Cities.

China 2.0: MEGA Cities, SMART Cities

Inside China's 80 Million Person Urban Megaregions Wade Shepard Oct 6, 2016 @ 01:24 PM The high-speed train began rolling away from the platform at Shanghai’s Hongqiao station and I was shot down the spine of what is rapidly becoming the Yangtze River Delta megaregion. The ambition here is to...
defence.pk
 
