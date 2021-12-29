beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 42,532
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
China plans to build 100 "waste-free" cities by 2025
Definitely not "new" cities100 new cities? If true that is unprecedented..
Alot of people were going nuts over Sisi building 40 new cities at the same time questioning where the money is coming from or the logistics... Imagine at this basically China says hold my beer
No way bro, no space for new cities let alone no people to fill them! The plan is about making 100 existing cities waste-free, it's part of China 2.0 or Smart Cities.100 new cities? If true that is unprecedented..
Alot of people were going nuts over Sisi building 40 new cities at the same time questioning where the money is coming from or the logistics... Imagine at this basically China says hold my beer