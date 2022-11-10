China plans its first human flight on a jet-powered skateboard able to climb 3,000 meters high

2022-11-10 15:40A Chinese defense contractor says it will test its jet-propelled skateboard with a human flight next year. SCMPThe first human test flight in China on a jet-propelled skateboard will take place next year, according to a Beijing-based defense contractor developing the technology.The small vertical take-off device, powered by four micro-turbojet engines, can lift a person or cargo weighing over 100kg (220lbs) up to 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) high.Once in the air, the passenger can stand and hover for 10 minutes or charge in any direction at a speed of up to 150km/h (93mph).With the help of a smart flight control system powered by artificial intelligence, "the operation is as simple as a skateboard," said the Beijing Institute of Power Machinery, a contractor for China's space program and hypersonic weapons, in a poster at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong."We are making the fastest progress in China. Our machine is simpler and easier to use than similar projects in other countries," an institute representative said on Wednesday.The institute said the skateboard was so smart it could fly on its own, allowing it to carry cargo or transport a passenger.The Chinese navy could use the device to board an ocean liner hijacked by pirates, according to the institute.Other than military operations, the technology could also be applied in civilian sectors including search and rescue, fire hazard evacuation and urban transport, they said.The US military funded numerous research projects to develop compact flying machines for individual soldiers during the Cold War. But these efforts were postponed because of technical challenges and safety concerns.In recent years, some companies in France and Britain showed the public prototype products, such as a flyboard and jet suit that could be used for various purposes, including military operations.But the control of this equipment demands extensive training and a strong body, according to information on the companies' websites. Each unit also costs hundreds of thousands of dollars before mass production.The Beijing institute said its jet-powered skateboard, code-named SF-FB-30, was developed by a team deeply rooted in China's defense industry with rich experience in industrial production.The device was developed and built entirely with China's own micro-jet engine technology and materials, potentially enabling manufacturers to bring the cost down.