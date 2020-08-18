China plans $146 bn infra push in Tibet as tensions with India rise: Report

925boy said: I believe its China's govt's attempt to bolster the perception of the locals there of the CPC and the Central govt, because India might try to stir up insurrection/rebellions in some of those towns...i see it as an insurance against possible instability...we all know how CHina got Tibet, it wasnt peaceful. Click to expand...

No, the government really doesn't have to, Tibet has been very peaceful and rated as the safest place in China for at least a decade. People are very happy with their lives and India doesn't even have the slightest influence in that region.Besides, they are way more tourists than locals in Tibet at any given time. Tibetan population is very tiny.