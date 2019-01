End of this year Chang'e 5 will do what USSR did in 1970. Robotic sample return from moon. This then paves the way for China manned mission to moon in the 2020s. Then build base on moon.What Americans won't do. China will do. Moon base is vital to manned mission to Mars. Blast a rocket off moon, low gravity, so can reach very high speed. 1 week to Mars instead of 1 year to Mars.