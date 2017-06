China piles pressure on Trump by vowing to UPHOLD the Paris climate change agreement as premier urges 'others' to follow suit and EU leader tells US president not to 'change the (political) climate for the worse'

EU President Donald Tusk wrote on Twitter: 'please don't change the (political) climate for the worse'

China and the EU are expected to agree a joint statement on the Paris climate agreement saying it is 'an imperative more important than ever'

White House sources said Donald Trump would pull United States out of Paris climate agreement that Barack Obama signed the US on to

Just two countries - Syria and Nicaragua - are out of the deal and countries still to ratify it include Russia, Iran and North Korea

Trump had faced an intense global lobbying effort from the Pope and European leaders as well as pressure from his daughter Ivanka but went against it

Ivanka Trump had advised her father against an exit from the accord that commits participants to drastically reducing greenhouse gases

United Nations secretary-general led worldwide calls for Trump to change his mind and stay in the deal

'China will continue to implement promises made in the Paris Agreement, to move towards the 2030 goal step by step steadfastly' ​

'But of course, we also hope to do this in cooperation with others.'



'The EU and China consider the Paris agreement as an historic achievement further accelerating the irreversible global low greenhouse gas emission and climate resilient development.'​

