China: Peking University’s ‘ugliest maths teacher’, once thought an ‘idiot’, now internet celebrity after awkward interview

University’s ‘ugliest maths teacher’ now an internet celebrity after awkward interview

A socially awkward maths academic in China who many people thought was an ‘idiot’, has caught the attention of millions after the media revealed he is actually considered a genius by peers.
Bluetec D.
The way to offer genius people from other countries to study and move, somehow with a facility that they don't even need to speak the language, interpreter is provided; Is a strategy to drain the brain of other countries. Good thing that this genius guy didn't fall to that trick, otherwise he'd be anti-Asian-sucker-punched while walking on his way to work in a lab that calculates how to extract maximum yield from nuclear strike against his own homeland.
