China passes US as top Japanese export buyer, topping 20%

Cars and cardboard drive gains, even as some companies warn on overrelianceA container ship sits at a port in Shenzhen. Last year, China replaced the U.S. as Japan's largest trading partner. © ReutersNikkei staff writersJanuary 22, 2021 07:32 JSTtook in 15.08 trillion yen ($146 billion) worth ofgoods in 2020, according to preliminary data released Thursday byMinistry of Finance, leapfrogging theto becomeleading destination for exports for the first time in two years.