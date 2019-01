if i see tyranny i will fight the tyrant as it is my religious duty. if i am weak to fight i will report it will full proof and videos and documents. and testiments in court.



let those who have proof come forth in courts , and in united nations. i live in china. i go every year . i have never seen things as grave as reported above or even heard about such things.



i only know east turkistan movemnt ETC is a terrorist/seperatist organization which is supported by CIA and uniteds states, they ETM call themselves muslims and liberators of turkistan they are very few in number . they have killed innocent chinese people many times with knives , sticks and injections. they have hijacked aircraft civlian airliners etc. Thank God china doesn't allow guns or weapons or else it would be very bad mess in there.



only ETM in xinjiang has problems with chinese beacause they want a nationalistic idea, a Nation of turkish people free from china. it has nothing to do with islam or humanity. pure politics ... dirty politics nothing else.



i would stand for humanity each and every time my friend. i am from kashmir u seem to be a very humanity loving person please help us Kashmiriz against indian opression we have proof and united nations even accepts the proof and has declared that kashmir is a disputed territory and there are human rights violations every day. i as a kashmir ask u and others even indian nationals is this humanity? u go after china where there is no war and no opression and no problems and want to liberate them? while in kashmir there is a genuine problem with 100% proof u dont take name of kashmir cause and kashmiri muslims but u feel deep pain of chinese muslims who are so much happy and see no war or opression while we kashmiriz take bullets on our bodies ??



u guys support a dellusional humanitarian or muslim issue in a place where it is non existant while where it exists kashmir u dont even think about saying anything?



i spit on such humanitarian asperations and help who help aid courption in the world and fear and death and violence and who promote violence in peaceful china. while in kashmir it can't end bloodshed and violence.



i spit on it the 2nd time. and i spit on it the 3rd time.



leave china and chinese muslims in peace. show ur humanitarianism in places where it is needed the most, war zones,. kashmir, palistine, syria, afghanistan, ukraine .



let each country worry about their citizens. or if u have a problem mark that country as a oppressor and let united nations declare it with proof then all the world will follow ur call. this is what united nations was built for.

