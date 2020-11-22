China panic: Shanghai airport frenzy as 'thousands forced to quarantine' amid Covid cases

rent4country
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 31, 2020
- 527
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
BREAKING NEWS: CHINA has enforced the immediate quarantine of thousands of people at Pudong Airport in Shanghai as medics in bio-hazard suits push angry crowds down into a car park area for mass testing.
One Twitter user, the political artist Badiucao, said: "It is reported that after two COVID-19 positive cases were found in Shanghai Pudong airport about 14 thousand people are forced to be in quarantine now." Authorities have begun compulsory coronavirus tests for every arriving passenger at Shanghai Pudong Airport today, with video images being released of masses of people being pushed into testing areas.
Hundreds of people have been forced into immediate quarantine at Pudong airport in Shanghai (Image: Twitter)
Another Twitter user said: "Shanghai Pudong International Airport.
"Sudden announcement of mass Covid tests and containment.
"The atmosphere is boiling hot.
"However, rumour says they cancelled the mandatory massive test out of fear of turmoil."
Crowds are being pushed into testing areas at Shanghai Airport (Image: Twitter @lengshanshipin)
Because some airport workers have tested positive, masses of people are not being allowed to leave the building and an area of confinement has been allocated.
The news comes after a worker from the cargo terminal tested positive for COVID-19.
One Shanghai citizen tweeted: "After Pudong Airport, Shanghai South Railway Station has now also begun to be blocked.
"Is the whole of Shanghai really going to fall?"
READ MORE: China's economic coercion 'tip of iceberg'
Authorities have quarantined Shanghai Airport (Image: Twitter)
Twitter users from Shanghai have said authorities wish to check all airport employees within 24 hours.
One user tweeted: "Insiders revealed that the infected man works at Pudong Airport and the woman works as a nurse at Nanhui Central Hospital.
"Shanghai Nanhui Central Hospital has been closed, and the hospital conducted nucleic acid tests for all staff overnight on the evening of the 20th of November.
"Doctors and nurses are all wearing white gowns waiting in line for nucleic acid testing.
"At present, the Hwaseong district where the couple live has also been closed for investigation."
One Twitter user, the political artist Badiucao, said: "It is reported that after two COVID-19 positive cases were found in Shanghai Pudong airport about 14 thousand people are forced to be in quarantine now." Authorities have begun compulsory coronavirus tests for every arriving passenger at Shanghai Pudong Airport today, with video images being released of masses of people being pushed into testing areas.
Hundreds of people have been forced into immediate quarantine at Pudong airport in Shanghai (Image: Twitter)
Another Twitter user said: "Shanghai Pudong International Airport.
"Sudden announcement of mass Covid tests and containment.
"The atmosphere is boiling hot.
"However, rumour says they cancelled the mandatory massive test out of fear of turmoil."
Crowds are being pushed into testing areas at Shanghai Airport (Image: Twitter @lengshanshipin)
Because some airport workers have tested positive, masses of people are not being allowed to leave the building and an area of confinement has been allocated.
The news comes after a worker from the cargo terminal tested positive for COVID-19.
One Shanghai citizen tweeted: "After Pudong Airport, Shanghai South Railway Station has now also begun to be blocked.
"Is the whole of Shanghai really going to fall?"
READ MORE: China's economic coercion 'tip of iceberg'
Authorities have quarantined Shanghai Airport (Image: Twitter)
Twitter users from Shanghai have said authorities wish to check all airport employees within 24 hours.
One user tweeted: "Insiders revealed that the infected man works at Pudong Airport and the woman works as a nurse at Nanhui Central Hospital.
"Shanghai Nanhui Central Hospital has been closed, and the hospital conducted nucleic acid tests for all staff overnight on the evening of the 20th of November.
"Doctors and nurses are all wearing white gowns waiting in line for nucleic acid testing.
"At present, the Hwaseong district where the couple live has also been closed for investigation."
China panic: Shanghai airport frenzy as 'thousands forced to quarantine' amid Covid cases
CHINA has enforced the immediate quarantine of thousands of people at Pudong Airport in Shanghai as medics in bio-hazard suits push angry crowds down into a car park area for mass testing.
www.express.co.uk