  • Friday, August 24, 2018

China Pakistan’s All Weather Friend

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Captain77W, Aug 24, 2018 at 4:12 PM.

    Captain77W

    Captain77W FULL MEMBER

    India and China to increase military cooperation after defence talks
    Ministers promise to maintain a peaceful border after relations were strained last year in a 73-day face-off in the Himalayas

    India and China have agreed to expand their military ties and enhance interaction to ensure peace on their common border, India said after a meeting between the old rivals’ defence ministers.

    Relations between the Asian giants were strained last year over a 73-day military face-off on a remote, high-altitude stretch of their disputed Himalayan border.

    But the neighbours have over recent months been working on mending ties and visiting Chinese defence minister Wei Fenghe told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week that their countries’ friendship dated back to ancient times.
    In their meeting, Wei and Modi also vowed to maintain a peaceful border.

    “This visit … will deepen our bilateral military exchanges and cooperation on security, enhance mutual trust and push forward the new development of our military ties to protect peace on the border,” Wei said.
    Modi praised the “thousands of years of friendship” between India and China, saying his previous meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping had resulted in good relations.

    Indian leader Modi wants no part of China-US rivalry, but still manages to keep Beijing happy

    India and China fought a war in 1962 and the unresolved dispute over stretches of their 3,500km (2,200 miles) border has clouded relations ever since.

    But the two big Asian economies share similar positions on a host of issues including concern about US tariffs, and Xi and Modi agreed in April to improve relations.
    https://m.scmp.com/news/china/diplo...eration-after?amp=1&__twitter_impression=true
     
    HRK

    HRK PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    what a childish thread title .... that too a changed title ....
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Bhai, ap per my knowledge, it is against the rule to change the title of a news item especially if it change the essence. Thus we should report it.
     
    Menace2Society

    Menace2Society SENIOR MEMBER

    Other countries ask Pakistan foreign policy to become myopic for relations while they build bridges with everyone. Time to change this behavior.
     
