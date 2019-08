While not suggesting there should be a war, but if Pakistan goes to war, it will be by itself and for itself and the Kashmiris. Nations do not fight wars on the backs of others. Also know this much, Chinese will never fight a war for anyone. People should realize this and avoid spreading idiocy amongst Pakistanis.

The mindset for Pakistanis has to be that we fight for ourselves and by ourselves. The hope of expecting someone else to help you weakens one's resolve.

