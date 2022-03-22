China, Pakistan should strengthen coordination on Afghanistan and Ukraine issues: FM Wang Yi

By Global Times Published: Mar 22, 2022 11:12 AMChina-PakistanChina and Pakistan should strengthen coordination on international and regional issues such as Afghanistan and Ukraine, practice true multilateralism and oppose power politics, bullying and unilateral sanctions, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday at a joint conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.Paying his first visit to Pakistan since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said the two countries are committed to enhancing strategic coordination and pragmatic cooperation.As the world faces a lot of challenges, China and Pakistan need to strengthen their strategic communication and join hands to build a closer China-Pakistan community of a shared future, so as to bring regional peace, stability and prosperity."No matter what changes take place in the international situation and their respective countries, China will stick to its friendly policy toward Pakistan, firmly support the Pakistani people in taking a development path that fits their own national conditions, and support Pakistan in defending its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," Wang noted. Meanwhile, he proposed that various political parties in Pakistan should strengthen their cooperation and unity to ensure development and stability in the country, he said.China and Pakistan should also make efforts in enhancing the integration of development strategies, build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor with high quality, and stay committed to advancing key joint projects and expand cooperation in green development, digitalization, poverty reduction, health and other fields, Wang added.The two sides should deepen counter-terrorism cooperation. China supports Pakistan in severely punishing the perpetrators of the Dasu terrorist attack, appreciates its efforts to strengthen the security of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan, and will, as always, help Pakistan improve its law enforcement and security capacity, Wang said.Global TimesThis looks similar to an article published last year, just that Ukraine is an added issue to be discussed this time.