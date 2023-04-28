China, Pakistan should make CPEC model project of BRI: Chinese premier to Pakistani counterpart

By Global TimesPublished: Apr 28, 2023 12:12 AMChina Pakistan Photo: VCGAs this year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), China and Pakistan should promote the high-quality development of the corridor and make it a model project for the joint construction of BRI, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in a phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday.Li said that China and Pakistan are good neighbors, friends and brothers. Both sides should maintain high-level exchanges and promote greater progress in bilateral cooperation in various fields, and jointly promote the construction of a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.China is willing to continue importing more high-quality agricultural and livestock products from Pakistan and to promote industrial ties between the two countries. The two sides should accelerate cooperation in agriculture, mineral resources, and information technology, Li said, adding that China supports Pakistan in maintaining financial stability.China hopes that Pakistan will continue to create a favorable environment for Chinese institutions and personnel in the country and ensure their safety, Li stressed.China will, as always, firmly support Pakistan in defending its independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Pakistan's efforts in combating terrorism, maintaining stability, and achieving the country's revitalization and development.The two countries will support each other in multilateral fields, safeguard international fairness and justice, protect the common interests of both countries and that of developing countries, and safeguard regional peace and security, Li noted.Sharif said that Pakistan and China are "ironclad" brothers, and the destinies of the two countries are closely linked.Pakistan will always be a reliable partner for China in maintaining peace, promoting development and responding to common challenges, and firmly adheres to the one-China policy and issues related to China's core interests.Pakistan will make every effort to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions, and projects, the Prime Minister said.Global Times