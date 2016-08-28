What's new

China, Pakistan may counter any Indian disruption to CPEC: South Asia expert

China and Pakistan will do whatsoever to enhance the security and smooth construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, says South Asia expert Hu Shisheng

CPEC consists of rail, road and pipelines to ferry oil and gas from Balochistan port Gwadar to Kashghar in Xinjiang through Azad Kashmir (Azad Kashmir).

Beijing: Chinese scholars are “deeply disturbed” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent reference to Balochistan, a senior expert on Sunday said as he warned of joint steps by China and Pakistan if an “Indian factor” disrupts the $46 billion CPEC, with the region as its hub.

“My personal view is that if India is adamant and if the Indian factor is found by China or Pakistan in disrupting the process of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), if that becomes a reality, it will really become a disturbance to China-India relations, India-Pakistan relations,” South Asia expert Hu Shisheng said.

“If that happens China and Pakistan could have no other way but take united steps. I want to say that the Pakistan factor could surge again to become the most disturbing factor in China-India relations, even more than the Tibet, border and trade imbalance issues,” he told PTI .

Hu, director of state-run think-tank Institute of South and South-east Asian and Oceanian Studies at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations affiliated to the Chinese foreign ministry, said such a scenario could be very disappointing to all the scholars relating to India-China relations.

“All the three countries could be badly derailed from their current facts of economic and social development. It could be very bad,” he said. Expressing concern over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to the human rights situation in Balochistan in his Independence Day address, he said Chinese scholars were “deeply disturbed by the reference”.

The Chinese foreign ministry has so far has not commented on Modi’s references to Balochistan, which is the hub of CPEC connecting China’s Xinjiang province with Pakistan. “I think the two countries (China and Pakistan) will do whatsoever to enhance the security and smooth construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. But what kind of forms I have no idea. “I am just wondering whether military involvement could be one of the choice but in my personal view, it is very unlikely,” he said in response to a question on the nature of China’s involvement and maintained that the views are his personal made in the interest of India-China relations.

He also said China is unlikely to change its policy in South Asia. Besides a host of energy-related projects, the CPEC consists of rail, road and pipelines to ferry oil and gas from Balochistan port Gwadar to Kashghar in Xinjiang through Azad Kashmir (Azad Kashmir).

Welcoming the formation of the special mechanism for talks during Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s recent visit to India to resolve differences, Hu said the two sides can hold wide-ranging talks on CPEC, NSG and India’s bid to ban Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar in the UN.

CPEC is a start of something big 46 billion $ is just initial investment and more will come from other countries after the project is fully developed.the world has already set its eye on the Pakistani market which has a huge potential for growth and foreign countries can earn healthy profits.......of course India can never digest that...stomach aches!!
 
Now I have started to like Modi because he is doing more damage to India than Pakistan. He has removed many veils of hypocrisy from India's ugly face and now she stands stark naked as a sponsor of terrorism in the region. This should be availed by Pakistan but IDK why we don't have a full time professional FM.
 
No doubt its way bigger than just 46 billions.. other wise india woudnt make special force to disturb CEPEC.
We sud not compromise in CEPEC's security Pak and china sud keep an eye on india majorly they do stuff from Afg.
Karachi is gone from their hands they cant control indigenous moment of Kashmiries their RAW network is exposing in Bangladesh. They created bangli against them ecxept the gov.. where modi is taking india..is this the way to hinduvtra ..then its straight to hell.
 
In the first place, how can Pakistan build CPEC through G&B that it consider disputed? India has every right to intervene in this matter and will put pressure on China. Pakistanis should understand India is not against CPEC, but against it passing through G&B
 
Pakistanis are not responsible if Indians interpret "disputed" term wrongly.....When Pakistan says Kashhmir is disputed territory, it refers to IOK (Indian Occupied Kashmir).......Not Pakistan's fault if u misunderstood....

Pakistan asked India to come on table for Kashmir recently, India rejected.......Not Pakistan's fault again.....
 
First read your constitution. There is Kashmir nowhere that constitute Pakistan.
 
IOK is the only disputed area in the subcontinent. CPEC will be completed as per plans and as far as Indian concerns are...
 

CPEC is part of a very large strategic initiative by SinoPak Friends.

The enemies of both countries can create trouble....but SinoPak Friendship is neither afraid of troubles or sacred of troublemakers.

A strong and prosperous Pak is in the strategic interests of China.

A strong and prosperous Pak is NOT in the strategic interests of the illegal hindu empire. The oppressor and illegal occupier of Chinese and Pakistani terrtories and peoples...

SinoPak Friends will do everything it takes to finish CPEC on time and start with what comes after that...

We have not even started yet and the hindu empire is already in hyper panic mode...

Can Pak brothers imagine what this dark and hateful hindu empire will feel when Pak economy get fully integerated into the Chinese...


Finishing the job is Virtue.

SinoPak Friends have always shown Virtue and have always finished what they started together.


All the best wishes to CPEC workers.
 
It doesn't matter what you think. India consider G&B to be integral part of India. India will keep on objecting CPEC on the grounds that it passes through India's territory.
 
Modi will destroy India itself,modi close folks are extreme minded guys which will lead bjp to gutter
 

