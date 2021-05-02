What's new

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) | Agriculture

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
60,365
64
95,211
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Next phase of CPEC to include agricultural sector: PM Imran Khan

January 1, 2021






ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would lay emphasis on the agricultural sector.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, the premier regretted that the previous government had ignored the sector. "Pakistan is an agricultural country," he stressed.

PM Imran Khan said the government was working with the Chinese officials on increasing agricultural products and using their methods. "The next phase of the CPEC includes boosting the agricultural sector."


Learning from China

The premier once again admired China for its strategies and asserted that the Chinese model of development suits Pakistan's needs the best.

"If we can learn from any one country in the world, it is China. Their development model suits Pakistan the best," he said. "The speed with which China developed in the last 30 years is something we can learn from."

He added that Beijing had managed to prove that poverty alleviation is true development.



Relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan

The premier said the government was keen on the relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan "just like Vietnam".

"For this purpose, we have launched special economic zones (SEZs). Next, we aim to convince them to export from Pakistan."

The premier said no government had tried to boost exports in the past 50 years. "This is why we have to go to the International Monetary Fund - when our imports outweigh exports and create a current account deficit."

PM Imran Khan said the government would hold discussions with the Chinese officials on increasing exports in the short term. "Pakistan has great potential," he stressed.


2021 will be the year for Pakistan's economic growth

The prime minister said 2021 would be a year of economic growth, emphasising that the country was already moving in the right direction as essential industries increased productivity.

Giving an example of the construction sector, PM Imran Khan said an increase in cement sales was a clear sign that construction activity is on the rise.

He said the textile industry too was producing at full capacity for the first time in many years, resulting in a "shortage of labour" in the sector.



www.thenews.com.pk

Next phase of CPEC to include agricultural sector: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan says Chinese model of development suits Pakistan the best
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
60,365
64
95,211
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
China helps Pakistan for safe Cherries export as Islamabad prepares to send first batch to Beijing

By Gwadar Pro
Jan 4, 2021
by Shafqat Ali


ISLAMABAD, Jan. 4 (Gwadar Pro)-China is helping Pakistan for safe and protected export of the delicate cherries to the Iron Brother as Islamabad prepares to send the first batch to Beijing this spring, a senior cabinet member said.

Until now Pakistani cherry export had been hindered as Pakistan lacked cold chain management, market information system, packaging and processing facilities.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razaq Dawood told Gwadar Pro that China was providing the technical help for secure delivery of the delicious fruit.

Technical help has been offered to Pakistan to improve the country's cold-chain management, market information system, packaging and processing facilities. Trainings on Pakistani technicians from related fields have also been carried out.

“China is helping us now. We are also working on our own. We will send the first batch of Cherries to China in spring,” he said, adding Pakistani mangoes were also very popular in China.

Grown in the Pakistani northern areas, the fruit is one of the most loved worldwide. With the arrival of summers, trees spread over 300 acres of land in Swat and Gilgit are ready with the fruit to be plucked out, packed and sent out.

According to farmers, more trees need to be cultivated in the area to meet the high demand. They have demanded the government to provide them funds and facilities to increase production.

Another area where cherries are grown is the Balochistan province. The fruit possesses several health benefits. Cherries grown in Pakistan are also exported but the fruit gets damaged on its way. The country’s export of cherries could get sweet boost from ever-growing Chinese demand for the exotic fruit.

In a separate interaction with the journalists, Dawood expressed satisfaction with the export but admitted that much more needs to be done.

Dawood paid tributes to Pakistan’s exporters for their performance during testing times and urged them to aggressively focus on capturing a larger share of international exports. He said that exporters were Pakistan’s asset and he valued them greatly.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
60,365
64
95,211
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan, China highlight areas for agricultural cooperation in projects worth Rupees 83 Billion

May 20, 2021

SOURCEdailytimes.com.pk



ISLAMABAD: As many as 18 projects worth around Rs83 billion have been identified in agriculture sector under the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project, with an aim to exploit its true potential and modernize it for the sustainable economic growth.

“Agriculture development is the main component of the second-phase of CPEC and both China and Pakistan are determined to exploit this sector for mutual benefit,” said Senior Joint Secretary and Spokesman of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Javed Hammayun.


About twelve short, medium and long-term projects identified by the China-Pakistan Joint Working Groups (JWG) are related to Livestock Wing, Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) and Livestock and Dairy Development Department, six projects are related to research and development to be executed b Pakistan Agricultural Research Council while one project has been identified for the establishment of Aquaculture Park in Coastal Areas of Pakistan.

Giving break up details, Javed said, through these projects both the countries would cooperate in the areas of capacity building, agriculture product processing and technology extension, he added.

The other identified projects included uplifting of local agriculture sector including fisheries, establishment of foot and mouth disease free zones, and market information as well as agricultural trade, he added.


Javed said that the short-term projects would be completed in two years’ time whereas the and medium as well as long term projects would be completed in four to five years’ time frame.

During the said high level visit, Ministry of Planning and Development had also signed an MOU with its Chinese counterpart to bring the two Joint Working Groups (JWGs) including Agricultural Cooperation and Science Technology under CPEC, he added.

Javed Hammayun further informed that so far two meetings of JWG had taken place, adding that second Joint working Group (JWG) on Agricultural Cooperation was held via video.

Both sides agreed to establish the center for sustainable control of plants pest diseases in Pakistan (Karachi) for which Department of Plant Protection will be the lead Executing Agency.

He said that Pakistan and China had also agreed to conduct third meeting of JWG in 2021 in Beijing.

Apprising the progress made on different projects finalized by JWG, he said that Foot and Mouth Disease (FMDF) free zone in Bahawalpur Division was established by Punjab, adding that in this regard an updated technical matrix on establishment of FMD Free Zones proposed by Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Punjab had been shared with Chinese side along with invitation to Chinese experts for inspection.

Livestock Wing of Ministry of National Food Security and Research has provided requisite information on prescribed questionnaire for export of poultry products to China and invited Chinese technical team to visit Pakistan for inspection of poultry establishments, he added.

In order to promote bilateral collaboration in research and transfer of technology, Chines side had also expressed its consent for providing financial assistance for the establishment of Center of Excellence at National Agriculture Research Center on agriculture, livestock and fisheries.

Javed Hammayun further informed that Pakistan was keen to develop its research collaboration with Chinese institutions in order to enhance per-acre crop output of all major crop including wheat, rice, cotton and in this regard the other side has also agreed for providing technical and financial assistance for the establishment of center of excellence on Central Cotton Research Institute Multan, besides the establishment of intelligent greenhouse farming in Pakistan.

The seven projects to be executed by PARC included promotion of cherry cultivation on commercial Scale in Gilgit-Baltistan for taping the export potential to China, adding that this project would be completed within five years with an estimated cost of Rs, 1,200 million, he added.

The Northern Areas of the country have enamoured potential to produce dry fruits and recognizing the importance the JWG had also identified the project promotion and development of Pistachio in Pakistan under CPEC initiatives and the estimated cost of initiative was calculated at Rs1,300 million and it would be completed within five years’ time period, he remarked.

Meanwhile, commenting on Pak-China collaboration in research and technology transfer, Member Plant Sciences in PARC Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali said that the council had established National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Bio-technology (NIGAB).

The NIGAB in collaboration with Chinese Academy of Agriculture Sciences had developed four high-yielding virus free banana verities, he said adding that new verities of potatoes were also developed which would have significant impact on local output of crop.

“We are also working with Chinese scientists for the development of long grain green super rice and high-yielding sugarcane and cotton verities and work on these crops were on advanced stage and it was expected that within a short span of time the verities of above-mentioned crops would be available for local cultivation that would have revolutionary impact on agriculture sector in the country”, he added.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
60,365
64
95,211
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
In connection with CPEC phase II tech-savvy Agriculture cooperation between Pakistan and China, Punjab budget 2021-22 is going to have double allocation for agriculture projects with emphasis on improving the quality of seeds and agricultural services to boost production, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

Inspired by incentives given by China to farmers and implementing new priorities laid down in CPEC phase II, Punjab budget 2021-22 is ushering in a new era of agriculture taxes to boost agro-based initiatives as well as corporate farming.

The tax rate on agricultural services is being curtailed to 1 per cent from 16 per cent for the corporate sector in order to make the sector attractive for investment.

CPEC authority Chairman Asif Saleem Bajwa in a media talk said that efficient and corporate farming is going to be introduced for the first time in the country in cooperation with China under CPEC.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
60,365
64
95,211
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan’s soybean intercropping to boost agriculture sector

SOURCE... thenews.com.pk

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Athar Mehboob visited demonstration of maize-soybean strip intercropping technology at Khairpur Tamewali, Bahawalpur, and said that Pakistan needs to learn from China to boost growth in agriculture sector. He thanked Chinese technology’s successful localization in the country, and expressed gratitude to Professor Yang Wenyu of Sichuan Agricultural University.

ISLAMABAD: Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Athar Mehboob visited demonstration of maize-soybean strip intercropping technology at Khairpur Tamewali, Bahawalpur.
According to China Economic Net (CEN), he explored all the demonstrative plots to check both crops’ growth and greenness. “We need to learn from our Chinese brothers how they modernize their agriculture and how they increase the yields with less resource,” he said.

Seeing Chinese agricultural technology’s successful localization in Pakistan, “here I want to say thanks to the Chinese President Xi Jinping who introduced China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Pakistan,” Athar Mehboob said.

He also expressed gratitude to Professor Yang Wenyu of Sichuan Agricultural University, and Dr. Gu Wenliang, Agricultural Commissioner, Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, for their generous support.
Dr Gu twitted about the visit that “I also have full confidence that this technology would change the edible oil production in Pakistan soon.” “We desperately want to sign MoUs with Chinese universities to learn from their high-yielding experience. We are ready to provide all the facilities to Chinese professors and scientists if they are interested to do any research in Pakistan.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
60,365
64
95,211
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is heading towards modern agriculture and the use of new technology will help curb corruption in the sector.

Addressing the Kisan card distribution ceremony in Multan on Monday, Imran said that the agriculture sector is being linked with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. "Farmers are the backbone of the country," the PM remarked.

He stated that the government is taking help from the private sector to facilitate the farming community and carry out experiments to boost agriculture. "We have sought support from China in the field of agriculture," he said.

The premier highlighted that the government will provide relief to farmers in case the crops are destroyed.

The progress of farmers will ultimately uplift the country. The premier said the farmers of wheat earned Rs500 billion for their crops and the rate of the wheat crop increased by Rs500 during the so far tenure of the incumbent government.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Imran Khan vows to implement China-Pakistan economic corridor projects
Replies
1
Views
208
El Sidd
El Sidd
ghazi52
Next phase of CPEC to include agricultural sector: PM
Replies
14
Views
756
ghazi52
ghazi52
Morpheus
Punjab govt, CPEC Authority agree on promoting agriculture research
Replies
0
Views
158
Morpheus
Morpheus
PAKISTANFOREVER
Model economic zone to be set up under CPEC
Replies
0
Views
168
PAKISTANFOREVER
PAKISTANFOREVER
Chakar The Great
Nine out of 22 energy projects completed under CPEC
Replies
1
Views
162
Rafi
Rafi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom