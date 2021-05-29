What's new

China Pakistan border town becomes RV tourism hotspot in China
The border town between China and Pakistan in the Pamir plateau, Tashkurgan town, becomes a RV travel hotspot destination in China.
Because of the harsh environment and low temperature in this region, many tourists choose to drive their RVs to visit this region.
RV campsites are many and very equipmnet near the border to cater for numerous RV travelers.

 
