What's new

China-Pak Will Fine-tune Combined Operations Against India ; In 2022

Saudang

Saudang

FULL MEMBER
Sep 21, 2020
545
-12
486
Country
India
Location
Australia
Thank you for posting the video.. I was getting concerned thinking that the oldi is dead. But he is not, and making rocking videos from his garage.

His videos have a cult following in Pakistan.. someone told me..
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

BANNED
Jul 26, 2021
1,292
-2
1,150
Country
India
Location
Nepal
Saudang said:
Thank you for posting the video.. I was getting concerned thinking that the oldi is dead. But he is not, and making rocking videos from his garage.

His videos have a cult following in Pakistan.. someone told me..
Click to expand...
Vrooo, he’s unbiased vroooo, he’s very sane minded vrooo, he speaks truth vro!!!
Trust me vro!

1642442260595.jpeg
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
1,775
9
4,191
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
ghazi52 said:
In 2022,
China-Pak Will Fine-tune Combined Operations Against India
Click to expand...

He has interesting ideas, and a different way of thinking. Any thoughtful idea is always impressive, no matter it's value.

But, like rest of the Indians, this idiot is negatively obsessed with Pakistani army and the ISI.
 
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
1,912
0
3,286
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Saudang said:
Thank you for posting the video.. I was getting concerned thinking that the oldi is dead. But he is not, and making rocking videos from his garage.

His videos have a cult following in Pakistan.. someone told me..
Click to expand...

Am sure you want to be part of that gang too, membership is free for you, no family members and offer is for limited time only.

Shotgunner51 said:
It's China-Pak's compelled reaction to ...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/872673088764207108
Click to expand...

Day dreamers of fighting the 2.5 front war didn't lasted long enough to see the consequences, nature didn't liked their existence.
 
akramishaqkhan

akramishaqkhan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2017
857
1
1,949
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Sainthood 101 said:
This dude is a bit off in the head IMHO
Click to expand...
The guy is decent. In some areas he is smart and on point. But like anything in life he is not right all the time.

He overstates the digitization aspects of warfare and Pakistan's capabilities. He is fascinated by "electromagnetic spectrum". He conflates, electronic warfare with cyber warfare with robotic arms and sensor based battle field management ecosystems with AI powered Theatre BMS (he truly does not fully understand the latest generations of C4ISR). He reads too much theory and that reflects in his talks. For every 5 tries he is perhaps right 3 times. But the 2 is wrong on he is way wrong on. In those two areas he knows just enough to put thoughts together but anyone with hands on experience can see right through it and it sometimes makes for funny arguments.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam's electricity output projected to rise by 7.9% in 2022
Replies
7
Views
288
Song Hong
Song Hong
waqas5668
Can i join Pak navy SSC 2022 on hope certificate
Replies
1
Views
237
mwaraitch
mwaraitch
beijingwalker
World's first 5G smart high-speed railway launched for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
1K
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
S
Sino-Indian War 2022
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
2K
retaxis
retaxis
beijingwalker
JPMorgan raises China Q4 and 2022 GDP forecast with the solid October figures
Replies
2
Views
221
Mista
Mista

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom