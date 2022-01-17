China-Pak Will Fine-tune Combined Operations Against India ; In 2022

Sainthood 101 said: This dude is a bit off in the head IMHO Click to expand...

The guy is decent. In some areas he is smart and on point. But like anything in life he is not right all the time.He overstates the digitization aspects of warfare and Pakistan's capabilities. He is fascinated by "electromagnetic spectrum". He conflates, electronic warfare with cyber warfare with robotic arms and sensor based battle field management ecosystems with AI powered Theatre BMS (he truly does not fully understand the latest generations of C4ISR). He reads too much theory and that reflects in his talks. For every 5 tries he is perhaps right 3 times. But the 2 is wrong on he is way wrong on. In those two areas he knows just enough to put thoughts together but anyone with hands on experience can see right through it and it sometimes makes for funny arguments.