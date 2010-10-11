What's new

China Overtakes US to Rank Top for Science Papers

China Overtakes US to Rank Top for Science Papers
Science Technology
Sep 14, 2020


A report by Japan’s National Institute of Science and Technology Policy found that China published more academic papers in the natural science field than the United States between 2016 and 2018, topping the list for the first time. Germany placed third and Japan fell one rank from the previous conducted survey in 2010 to fourth. The number of papers a country publishes in the field is an index of its research and development capabilities.


微信图片_20200914110403.png



In its report, the institute analyzed 10,000 natural science papers published in Nature and other scientific journals worldwide over the period. As many were international collaborations, fractional counts were used to assess the degree of contribution, and then estimate the number of papers per country.

The results placed China top with 305,927 papers (a 19.9% share), surpassing the United States that had 281,487 papers (18.3%). Germany came third with 67,041 papers (4.4%), Japan was fourth with 64,874 (4.2%), and Britain placed fifth with 62,443 (4.1%). Thus, China and the United States far outstripped the other countries.

At the time of the previous report a decade earlier, Japan had 66,460 papers, so there has been little change in the number published. However, as there has been a relative increase from other countries, Japan’s ranking has dropped. In indexes based on the papers that have been cited most often, Japan came in at only ninth place for both the top 10% and top 1% of papers.

China had most researchers with 1.87 million (2018), followed by the United States with 1.43 million (2017), Japan with 680,000 (2019), Germany with 430,000 (2018), and South Korea, which had 410,000 (2018).

微信图片_20200914110659.png



For total R&D expenses as of 2018, the United States had ¥61 trillion. China ranked second with ¥58 trillion, followed by Japan with ¥18 trillion, Germany with ¥15 trillion, and South Korea with ¥10 trillion.


www.nippon.com

China Overtakes US to Rank Top for Science Papers: Japan in Fourth Place

Japan is currently fourth in the world for its number of academic papers in the natural science field. Meanwhile China has placed top for the first time, overtaking the United States.
www.nippon.com
 
For total R&D expenses as of 2018, the United States had ¥61 trillion. China ranked second with ¥58 trillion
Because of huge difference of cost of living in US and China, China's real R&D investment scale could be larger than US by a big margin now.
 
