China overtakes US in science paper publications August 7 2020 A Japanese research institute says China has overtaken the United States as the world leader in the number of academic papers published in natural science. The National Institute of Science and Technology Policy made the announcement in an annual report released on Friday. The institute belongs to Japan's Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry. The report says researchers from China had an average of more than 305,900 papers published annually in the three years until 2018. The US came second with more than 281,400, followed by Germany with more than 67,000. Japan remained in fourth place with more than 64,800. Back in 1998, China ranked ninth, publishing around 17,000 papers annually. This number has increased about 18-fold over the past two decades. The most frequently cited, high-quality research papers are called "adjusted top 10 percent papers". The US maintains its lead in this category with 37,800 such papers. China was second with 33,800 papers . Britain was third with more than 8,800 papers, followed by Germany with more than 7,400 papers. Japan was in ninth place with more than 3,800 papers. Igami Masatsura from the national institute says he is surprised to see China surpass the US. He points out that China now has more researchers and is spending more on academic studies. He said Japan needs to comprehensively improve in academia, including better treatment of graduate students. https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20200807_28/