What's new

China overtakes US in ASEAN investments

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,336
1
76,073
Country
China
Location
China
China overtakes US in ASEAN investments
Husain Haider / Khmer Times
July 6, 2021

Large Chinese investments are overtaking US financing in ASEAN, according to Nikkei Asia. The mainland has already invested more than $5.3 billion under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), according to the University of Southern California’s US-China Institute in Los Angeles.

On June 22, the mainland agreed with Cambodia to intensify cooperation in transportation networks. China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) Gas & Power – the country’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project developers is considering building an LNG port in Phnom Penh that would include a jetty and a tank with a storage capacity of 220,000 cubic metres. “Coupled with Cambodia’s surging demand for power and relatively creditworthy national utility company, these plans justify cautious optimism for the future of the country’s LNG-to-power sector,” US-based law firm White Case said in May

. A Standard Chartered survey on ASEAN found more than 60 percent of respondents were looking to expand their sales or production in the region by at least 10 percent this year.


“ASEAN presents a major growth opportunity for Chinese companies looking to internationalise. The region’s fast-growing consumer markets, rapidly maturing supplier landscape and regional trade links offer Chinese companies strong growth potential in sectors such as high-value manufacturing, energy and digital services,” the UK-based bank said. “In 2020 the ASEAN region overtook the European Union to be China’s largest trading partner. This is validated in terms of activities and the demand for banking services in line with China’s supply chain optimisation efforts,” explained Heidi Toribio, regional co-head at Standard Chartered’s commercial and institutional banking division.

“While the increased demand for banking services [from Chinese companies venturing into ASEAN] is coming from a variety of sectors, we’re seeing quite a bit of concentration coming from tech, transportation, electronics and clean energy,” she added. Chinese foreign direct investment in Cambodia amounted to $1.393 billion in 2020, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Most of these investments have been in infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, seaports, airports, railways, hydropower dams and communications, among others. In total, it is believed that BRI has created nearly 20,000 new jobs for Cambodians since 2013.


Bradley Parks, executive director for US-based AidData previously said a popular claim is that China finances “white elephant” projects that deliver weak economic returns, making it difficult for borrowers to repay their loans.

“Western donors and lenders often point to individual roads that have fallen into a state of disrepair, airports in rural outposts that lie unused and seaports with almost no container traffic… Beijing funds economic and social infrastructure projects that yield few economic benefits, while Western donors and lenders fund higher impact projects because they have learned to design and implement projects in careful and sustainable ways,” he said.

www.khmertimeskh.com

China overtakes US in ASEAN investments - Khmer Times

Large Chinese investments are overtaking US financing in ASEAN, according to Nikkei Asia.
www.khmertimeskh.com www.khmertimeskh.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Feng Leng
India’s farewell to ASEAN as it boards RCEP train
Replies
4
Views
403
shi12jun
shi12jun
beijingwalker
China to overtake US as top importer: consultancy head
Replies
3
Views
386
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
FTA with EU: Is Vietnam set to overtake Bangladesh?
Replies
14
Views
821
Bilal9
Bilal9
Viet
Vietnam races ahead of China in economic growth
Replies
11
Views
756
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
Viet
Why Vietnam is Overtaking China as a Destination for US Export Manufacturing
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
106
Views
4K
Kai Liu
Kai Liu

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom