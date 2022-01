China overtakes US as Israel’s largest source of imports​

January 25, 2022 by JNSChina became Israel’s largest source of imports in 2021 with $10.7 billion, overcoming the previous top spot held by the United States, revealed Israel’s National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.In 2020, imports from the United States had totalled a little more than $8 billion, while China’s imports totalled nearly $7.7 billion.Imports from the United States in 2021 were nearly $8.3 billion.Following the United States was Switzerland with nearly $6.6 billion and Germany following close behind.However, the United States retained its spot as the top destination for Israeli exports in 2021 with $16.2 billion.In September, Israel opened a Chinese-operated shipping port in Haifa to increase competition and the country’s status as a trading nexus.During a visit in August, CIA director Bill Burns reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that the United States is concerned about Chinese investments, especially in the high-tech sector and infrastructure projects.