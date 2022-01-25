China overtakes US as Israel’s largest source of imports​

beijingwalker
China overtakes US as Israel’s largest source of importsJanuary 25, 2022 by JNS
China became Israel’s largest source of imports in 2021 with $10.7 billion, overcoming the previous top spot held by the United States, revealed Israel’s National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
In 2020, imports from the United States had totalled a little more than $8 billion, while China’s imports totalled nearly $7.7 billion.
Imports from the United States in 2021 were nearly $8.3 billion.
Following the United States was Switzerland with nearly $6.6 billion and Germany following close behind.
However, the United States retained its spot as the top destination for Israeli exports in 2021 with $16.2 billion.
In September, Israel opened a Chinese-operated shipping port in Haifa to increase competition and the country’s status as a trading nexus.
During a visit in August, CIA director Bill Burns reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that the United States is concerned about Chinese investments, especially in the high-tech sector and infrastructure projects.
