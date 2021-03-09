beijingwalker
China overtakes US and leads world scientific production for the first time
by Sarah Gracie December 27, 2021
According to a survey conducted by the newspaper, for the first time China’s scientific output was the largest in the world, overtaking the United States of America (USA). folha de sao paulo, The research was done with the data extracted from the platform Scimago, which collects metrics from more than 20 thousand scientific journals.
According to the survey, China published 788,000 scientific articles in 2020 by researchers associated with Chinese universities, institutions and hospitals. In turn, 767,000 scientific articles were published in the United States in 2020. Thus, China ranked first in world scientific production.
Two decades ago, sugar production was significantly lower than that of the United States, which led the list of countries with the largest scientific production. However, with an intensified policy to encourage higher education, the Asian country’s output improved significantly.
In 2020 alone, scientific output in China increased by 10%, while that in the US grew by only 2.4% over the previous year.
According to the survey, in 2020, China led the production of areas of knowledge more directly related to research conducted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, it ranks first in research in molecular biology and pharmacology.
In other fields such as astronomy, agriculture, computer science and engineering, the country also reached the first place in the world scientific output. In economic studies, China ranks second, while in arts and humanities it ranks sixth among all countries.
