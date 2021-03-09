What's new

China overtakes US and leads world scientific production for the first time

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,483
-5
83,286
Country
China
Location
China
China overtakes US and leads world scientific production for the first time
by Sarah Gracie December 27, 2021



According to a survey conducted by the newspaper, for the first time China’s scientific output was the largest in the world, overtaking the United States of America (USA). folha de sao paulo, The research was done with the data extracted from the platform Scimago, which collects metrics from more than 20 thousand scientific journals.

According to the survey, China published 788,000 scientific articles in 2020 by researchers associated with Chinese universities, institutions and hospitals. In turn, 767,000 scientific articles were published in the United States in 2020. Thus, China ranked first in world scientific production.

Two decades ago, sugar production was significantly lower than that of the United States, which led the list of countries with the largest scientific production. However, with an intensified policy to encourage higher education, the Asian country’s output improved significantly.

In 2020 alone, scientific output in China increased by 10%, while that in the US grew by only 2.4% over the previous year.

According to the survey, in 2020, China led the production of areas of knowledge more directly related to research conducted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, it ranks first in research in molecular biology and pharmacology.

In other fields such as astronomy, agriculture, computer science and engineering, the country also reached the first place in the world scientific output. In economic studies, China ranks second, while in arts and humanities it ranks sixth among all countries.


China overtakes US and leads world scientific production for the first time

According to a survey conducted by the newspaper, for the first time China’s scientific output was the largest in the...
www.sproutwired.com www.sproutwired.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

siegecrossbow
China in third tier of a four-tier global manufacturing hierarchy: former minister
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Bilal9
Bilal9
F-22Raptor
China Is a Paper Dragon
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
2K
52051
52051
denel
China - A Paper Dragon
Replies
2
Views
527
Globenim
G
Yankee-stani
"Strengthening America" Republican Study Committee US Congressional Strategy Document
Replies
1
Views
575
Yankee-stani
Yankee-stani
beijingwalker
India must reflect frankly upon China’s extraordinary transformation
Replies
4
Views
500
Nityam
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom