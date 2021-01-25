China Overtakes U.S. as Top Destination for New Investments

Luke’s record of Christ’s prophecy says it will be a time of “[m]en’s hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken” (Luke 21:26).

This is the ultimate consequence of man’s rule over other men! Six thousand years of human rule are going to culminate in a nuclear world war that would actually annihilate all mankind if Jesus Christ didn’t intervene to stop it! How sick is the human mind! How desperately we need God!

Thankfully, Christ will intervene. Notice the very next verse! “And then shall they see the Son of man coming in a cloud with power and great glory” (verse 27). These times of the Gentiles lead directly to the return of Jesus Christ! He will finally put down the beast-like rulers so they are no longer able to tear apart mankind! Now that is good news!