China overtakes U.S. as EU's biggest trading partner

China last year overtook the U.S. as the EU's biggest trading partner,the bloc's statistics agency Eurostat said on Monday.The agency saidHowever,, Eurostat said.China's resilience came after it suffered from the coronavirus pandemic during the first quarter, then vigorously recovering with consumption exceeding that of a year ago by the end of 2020.People wait in line at a wine stall as a mini Christmas market opens in Essen, Germany, December 3, 2020. /VCGThis helped drive sales of European products, particularly in the automobile and luxury goods sectors, while China's exports to Europe benefited from strong demand for medical equipment and electronics.The two sides also signed a landmark agreement in September for a mutual protection of geographical indications that gives quality farm producers greater access to enter into each other's market.The deal adopts a pre-establishment national treatment plus a negative list regarding market access, the first time that China has promised to introduce negative lists for all industries.Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, told CGTN that the deal will open up markets much wider both in Europe and China to each other's investors."Both sides can make good use of China-Europe freight trains, which played a major role in combating the pandemic. China can also increase its imports from the EU, while the EU can reduce export restrictions on China," Bai Ming, deputy director of the International Market Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told CGTN.A freight train joins a China-Europe freight train service when departing the city of Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province, December 22, 2020. /VCGIn addition to the COVID-19 crisis,Britain, which is now no longer part of the EU, was the third-largest trading partner for the bloc, behind China and the U.S., the agency said.Eurostat said trade with the UK plummeted in 2020 when Britain officially left the bloc, though it was in a transition period to blunt the effects of Brexit until December 31.