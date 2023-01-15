What's new

China overtakes Germany in car exports, sets sights on Japan, could become the world’s top car exporter in the coming few years

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,118
-23
97,595
Country
China
Location
China
China overtakes Germany in car exports, sets sights on Japan, could become the world’s top car exporter in the coming few years



New cars are seen at the automobile terminal in the port of Dalian, Liaoning province, China on October 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters

China has surpassed Germany to become the world’s second-largest car exporter after mainland exports jumped 54.4 per cent year on year to 3.11 million vehicles in 2022, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

The nation is also closing in on Japan’s export volume, and is likely to clinch the title of the world’s top car exporter in the coming few years, analysts said.

According to MarkLines, an auto industry data provider, Japanese carmakers shipped 3.2 million vehicles abroad in the first 11 months of 2022, almost unchanged from a year earlier.

In 2021, Japan exported 3.82 million cars, and it is expected to post a year-on-year decline once its full-year results are tallied.


https://www.scmp.com/business/china...-surge-311-million-2022-narrowing-japans-lead
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,118
-23
97,595
Country
China
Location
China

China surpasses Germany in car exports and turns its attention to Japan​


ByANIKET DIXIT

Jan 15 2023 03:21 PM


Beijing: China has overtaken Germany to become the world's second-biggest car exporter after mainland exports surged 54.4% year-on-year to 3.11 million vehicles in 2022, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. (CAAM).

Analysts predicted that in the next few years, the country would overtake Japan to become the world's top car exporter in terms of export volume.

Japanese automakers shipped 3.2 million vehicles overseas in the first 11 months of 2022, almost unchanged from the same period last year, according to Marklines, a data provider for the automotive industry.

Japan exported 3.82 million cars in 2021, and once its full-year results are tallied, it is forecast to show a year-over-year decline. According to the German Association of the Automotive Industry, Germany exported 2.61 million cars last year, a 10% increase from 2021. (VDA).

As a result of its passenger and commercial vehicles being well received by people outside the mainland, China has gained a reputation as a powerful automaker, according to Cao Hua, a partner at private equity firm Unity Asset Management.

"China's electric cars have seized a huge share of the market in some developing countries and will eventually propel the country to the top spot among the world's leading auto exporters."

According to CAAM, exports accounted for 11.5% of mainland China's total 2022 production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, up 3.4% year-on-year to 27 million.

Foreign automakers such as Volkswagen, General Motors, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have long dominated China's auto market, which has been the largest in the world since 2009.

The country's domestic brands such as BYD and Geely are scaling up their global operations with the help of a strong automotive supply chain.
According to CAAM data, EV shipments will grow 120% year on year to 679,000 in 2022, contributing significantly to China's booming car exports.

According to Gong, the Chinese auto industry's push into the world is not just the beginning. In some Southeast Asian countries, they already hold the dominant market position.

In the second quarter of 2022, BYD, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, will oust Tesla as the world's leading EV maker.

To boost overseas sales, the company introduced the Eto 3 electric sport utility vehicle as its first passenger vehicle in India in early October. Currently, it sells its automobiles in several international markets including Brazil, Singapore and Norway.

According to a Bloomberg News report, BYD is also looking at building a battery plant in the US, although it has no immediate plans to sell its electric vehicles there.

english.newstracklive.com

China surpasses Germany in car exports and turns its attention to Japan

Beijing: China has overtaken Germany to become the world's second-biggest car exporter after mainland exports surged 54.4% year-on-year ..|News Track
english.newstracklive.com english.newstracklive.com
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
8,503
23
9,368
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
REhorror said:
Hmm, 2023 seems to be the year where China will turn the tide, considering the lockdown has ended.
Click to expand...
20th party congress is over, and now tough decisions are being made; China has opened up from Covid, and moving towards returning to normal as fast as possible.

2023 and 2024 are the years in which both China and the US are getting back to focusing on economic development at whatever the cost. In the US it’s the infrastructure law and high interest rates to get inflation under control. In China I suspect it will be bailing out the various industries to carefully deflated bubbles and reorient financing towards economic and technological competitiveness in the face of challenges like the semiconductor export bans on China.
 
Last edited:
R

REhorror

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2021
1,742
0
907
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
FuturePAF said:
20th party congress is over, and now tough decisions, such as fully opening up, will be made.

2023 and 2024 are the years in which both China and the US are getting back to focusing on economic development at whatever the cost. In the US it’s the infrastructure law and high interest rates to get inflation under control. In China I suspect it will be bailing out the various industries to carefully deflated bubbles and reorient financing towards economic and technological competitiveness in the face of challenges like the semiconductor export bans on China.
Click to expand...
China has already opened up since Jan 8th, m8.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
8,503
23
9,368
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
REhorror said:
China has already opened up since Jan 8th, m8.
Click to expand...
Will correct the post to say “has opened up”

Btw, Does China make a true supercar; at least in the class of Ferrari and Lamborghini? A lot of possible customers around the world, willing to pay premium prices, to get the best performing cars. It would be good for industry, pushing technological development and the competition would lower the price of key components across the automotive industry.
 
R

REhorror

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2021
1,742
0
907
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
FuturePAF said:
Will correct the post to say “has opened up”

Btw, Does China make a true supercar; at least in the class of Ferrari and Lamborghini? A lot of possible customers around the world, willing to pay premium prices, to get the best performing cars. It would be good for industry, pushing technological development and the competition would lower the price of key components across the automotive industry.
Click to expand...
I think BYD is making that:
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
8,503
23
9,368
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
Ferrari and Lamborghini didn't support Italian economy much.
Click to expand...
Market share in high end products can build greater trust in a brand. The trickle down benefits for the rest of the Chinese automotive industry (name appeal at sporting event and more willingness for people to buy from these brands over established brands) could help it grow faster then it already is.

 
S10

S10

BANNED
Nov 13, 2009
5,594
-21
9,078
Country
China
Location
Canada
Corner the affordable car market first, then squeeze the competition out from the bottom.

Build quality has to improve first.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s auto exports surge 54%
Replies
0
Views
212
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China on track to zip past Japan to be world's biggest car exporter
Replies
6
Views
272
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
从八品主簿
China's 2022 auto exports hit 3.11 million units
Replies
0
Views
220
从八品主簿
从八品主簿
从八品主簿
In 2022, China's auto exports will be 3.111 million, a year-on-year increase of 54.4%。The average price is nearly 19,000 US dollars
Replies
0
Views
233
从八品主簿
从八品主簿
beijingwalker
China at No 2 in vehicle exports in Sept, cementing the country's newly earned position as the world's No 2 vehicle exporter
Replies
13
Views
575
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom