China overhauls Germany to become world's top machinery exporter

China overhauls Germany to become world’s top machinery exporter
  • Chinese exports topped US$195 billion and report from German Engineering Federation said the country’s faster recovery from Covid-19 helped it take top spot
  • European firms urged to improve competitiveness but says there are opportunities in China’s need to catch up in sectors such as industrial robotics
1625840425106.png


Workers at a truck assembly line in Shandong province. Photo: STR/AFP
China overtook Germany to become the world’s top exporter in the machinery and equipment sector last year, according to an industrial association.
Machinery exports from China reached €165 billion, (US$195 billion) around 15.8 per cent of the total foreign trade volume, according to an initial estimate by the German Engineering Federation, compared with German exports of €162 billion.
The federation said this was largely down to China’s faster recovery from the economic impact of Covid-19 and warned that German and other European businesses needed to improve their competitiveness to meet the challenge.


China overhauls Germany to become world's top machinery exporter

Chinese exports topped US$195 billion and report from German Engineering Federation said the country's faster recovery from Covid-19 helped it take top spot.
