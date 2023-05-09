China over trade surplus and surplus with US widen in April, bigger-than-expected growth​

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 57,846
- -52
- Country
-
- Location
-
China over trade surplus and surplus with US widen in April, bigger-than-expected growthMay 09, 2023 1:22 AM ETFXI, PGJ, EWH, CAF, CYB, GXC, TDF, CHIQ, YINN, YANG, CQQQ, CHIX, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, KBA, CWEB, KUREBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- China's trade surplus surged to $90.21 billion in April 2023 from $49.47 billion in the same period a year earlier, easily beating market forecasts of $71.6 billion.
- Exports rose by 8.5% y/y, the second straight month of increase, above market consensus of an 8% growth, while imports unexpectedly fell by 7.9% amid weakening domestic demand.
- Meanwhile, the politically sensitive trade surplus with the United States widened to $29.68 billion in April from $27.6 billion in March.
China trade surplus widens in April, bigger-than-expected growth
China's trade surplus surged to $90.21 billion in April 2023 from $49.47 billion in the same period a year earlier, easily beating market forecasts of $71.6 billion.Exports rose by...
seekingalpha.com