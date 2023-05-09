What's new

China over trade surplus and surplus with US widen in April, bigger-than-expected growth​

  • China's trade surplus surged to $90.21 billion in April 2023 from $49.47 billion in the same period a year earlier, easily beating market forecasts of $71.6 billion.
  • Exports rose by 8.5% y/y, the second straight month of increase, above market consensus of an 8% growth, while imports unexpectedly fell by 7.9% amid weakening domestic demand.
  • Meanwhile, the politically sensitive trade surplus with the United States widened to $29.68 billion in April from $27.6 billion in March.

Americans always put their money where China's mouth is and some American fools in PDF are still ranting hot air, their mouth gets nothing.
 

