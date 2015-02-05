beijingwalker
China outstrips Germany as Britain's biggest source of imports
Demand for PPE, electronics and clothes has pushed China ahead of Germany, ONS says
ByRussell Lynch, ECONOMICS EDITOR
25 May 2021 • 1:33pm
China has supplanted Germany as the UK’s biggest source of goods imports as Covid-19 sent demand for face masks and electronic goods soaring, official figures showed.
A trade analysis by the Office for National Statistics showed total goods imports from the world’s second biggest economy jumped 41pc during 2020 to account for a sixth of all the UK’s overseas purchases during the first three months of 2021.
Covid affected Chinese exports far less than the UK’s other top five biggest trading partners, accelerating the long-run trend of rising Chinese trade and overtaking Germany, the ONS said.
Compared with 2018, overall imports from China have risen 65pc to £16.9bn in the opening quarter of 2021, in contrast with declining imports from the US, France, the Netherlands and Germany. German imports sank from £17bn to £12.5bn over the same period.
The figures reflected “increasing demand” for electronic goods produced by China during the outbreak, the ONS said. It added: “UK imports of textile fabrics from China jumped in 2020, boosted by demand for face masks and personal protective equipment essential in the UK management of the pandemic.”
The surge in Chinese goods flowing into the UK was also driven by clothing and footwear in February and March as retailers restocked ahead of the reopening of non-essential retail on April 12.
Barring a brief six-month spell 20 years ago, Europe’s biggest economy has sold more goods to the UK than any other country since ONS records began in 1997.
But imports from Germany have declined since April 2019 amid increased uncertainty around the UK’s departure from the European Union, followed by the impact of Covid-19 from last spring.
The share of Britain’s total imports from Germany has sunk 2.6 percentage points to 11.8pc over the past three years, while the country also suffered the greatest fall of any of Britain’s trading partners at the end of the transition period.
Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said temporary factors were likely to be behind China's rise. He said: “My gut feeling is that China has overtaken due to Covid-19 and the end of the transition period and that it will revert to Germany. But over time I would expect that our share of trade would rise with China and the gap would narrow between the two.”
The UK's total trade with non-EU countries surpassed EU trade for the first time during the first quarter of 2021, but the ONS highlighted that trade “was already at depressed levels because of the ongoing pandemic and recession”.
“It is therefore too early to assess the extent to which the transition period reflects short-term trade disruption or longer-term supply chain adjustments,” it added.
Pre-Brexit stockpiling has also distorted trade figures. Data from the Office for Economic Co-operation and Development showed goods trade hitting record levels in the first quarter of 2021 as exports and imports across its 37 members jumped by 8pc and 8.1pc respectively.
The UK was the only country to register a decline in trade following “large increases in the previous quarter, when stockpiling was taking place in view of the exit from the EU Single Market”, the OECD said.
