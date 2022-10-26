China outnumbers the U.S. for the first time in this ranking of the world’s ‘best’ universities​

MultaniGuy said: Glad we can agree on one thing. That the inclusive crap in the West is all bullshit.



Immigration has an agenda with it as well.



Or the Professors sneered at the Muslim students and Hindu student names on the test papers. Click to expand...

All the woke, diversity and inclusiveness is targetted against Asian, especially China, when these days, Chinese intellectual supremacy has beaten the Jews.And Jews these days double effort in destroying US public education in the name of "happy childhood". On the contrary, elite private schools put their students on draconian learning program.The woke program on government schools basically close the windows for lower income Asian on social advancement through education,No one complain private school cause mental impairment and damage to children.US elites are extremely evil.