China outnumbers the U.S. for the first time in this ranking of the world’s ‘best’ universities

China outnumbers the U.S. for the first time in this ranking of the world’s ‘best’ universities​

Last Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:43 p.m. ETFirst Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:16 p.m. ET

Artificial intelligence is among the few fields that both the U.S. and China regard as a strategic national priority

im-651292

Some 338 Chinese universities made the U.S. News & World Report’s ‘Best Global Universities Rankings,’ compared to 280 American universities.​

MARKETWATCH PHOTO ILLUSTRATION/ISTOCKPHOTO

China has surpassed the U.S. on a major ranking of the world’s best universities.

Among the 2,000 schools from more than 90 countries ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 338 Chinese universities made the list, compared to 280 American universities. It’s the first time China outnumbered the U.S.

Results were reported in the media outlet’s “Best Global Universities Rankings” released Tuesday. The U.S. and China were followed by Japan (105 universities), the United Kingdom (92), and India (81).
The media outlet began its ranking in 2014 as more universities began competing for students, as well as faculty and research investments. The rankings are based on a range of parameters, including research reputation, publications, conferences and citations. Student outcomes and individual programs are not included.

Although China surpassed the U.S. by 58 spots, the majority of U.S. universities appear in the top half of the rankings, including 8 of the top 10, the report noted.
Here is the overall top 10 list:
  1. Harvard University (U.S.)
  2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (U.S.)
  3. Stanford University (U.S.)
  4. University of California–Berkeley (U.S.)
  5. University of Oxford (U.K.)
  6. University of Washington–Seattle (U.S.)
  7. Columbia University (U.S.)
  8. University of Cambridge (U.K.)
  9. California Institute of Technology (U.S.)
  10. Johns Hopkins University (U.S.)
The report added four new subjects to its 43 rankings: artificial intelligence; education and educational research; meteorology and atmospheric sciences; and water resources. “They’re hot fields right now and there is a lot of interest at different levels,” Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News, told MarketWatch in an email.

Among the top 10 schools for A.I., five schools were from mainland China; the U.S.’s Carnegie Mellon also ranked high.
While public-health concerns and travel restrictions related to the pandemic partly led to the dramatic fall in numbers over the past two years, increasing tensions between the two countries have also pushed Chinese students to gradually look for alternatives, both in China and non-U.S. options.

International student enrollment at U.S. colleges and universities peaked in the 2015-2016 academic year and has been falling since then, the Institute of International Education said, citing visa concerns, competition from other countries with better access to work visas, and stronger social and political ties between China and other nations.

Here are the top 10 universities in Asia:
  1. Tsinghua University (China)
  2. National University of Singapore (Singapore)
  3. Nanyang Technological University (Singapore)
  4. Peking University (China)
  5. Chinese University of Hong Kong (China)
  6. University of Hong Kong (China)
  7. King Abdulaziz University (Saudi Arabia)
  8. University of Tokyo (Japan)
  9. Shanghai Jiao Tong University (China)
  10. Zhejiang University (China)
Artificial intelligence is among the few fields that both the U.S. and China regard as strategic national priorities. The Biden administration signed the National AI Initiative Act of 2020 into law in 2021, aiming to advance U.S. leadership in the field.

“The world’s leading powers are racing to develop and deploy new technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing that could shape everything about our lives — from where we get energy NG00, 1.44%, to how we do our jobs, to how wars are fought,” Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said last year.

“We want America to maintain our scientific and technological edge, because it’s critical to us thriving in the 21st century economy,” Blinken said in a speech at a technology summit last year.

Among the top 10 schools for A.I., five schools were from mainland China, including Tsinghua University, which ranked No. 1. Carnegie Mellon University is the best U.S. college for A.I. research, ranking No. 12 on the list. China also leads in other science subjects, including nanoscience, nanotechnology, polymer science, engineering and physical chemistry.

Fewer Chinese students have attended college in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic. From January to September 2022, 52,034 Chinese nationals received F-1 visas, down from 95,518 for the same period in 2019, according to the U.S. State Department data. The F-1 visa is used by international students to gain a degree or an academic certificate in the U.S.

Great accomplishment.

But the West still has the reputation for having the best institutions in the world. Unfortunately.
 
Chinese universities , like Chinese cities, now all have the world best infra and facilities, something that the western schools can only be jealous of.
I would love to see China considering the good relationship between our countries.

I might use a Pakistani Green passport to visit China.

1666752090554.png
 
Dont take all these ranking seriously. They are never base on true merits but have lots of subversive measurement metrics. Top of them is diversity,
 
I also want China to allow dual nationality with Pakistan since we share a border.

Personally I never trust Western rankings.

There are many great institutions out there like in China and in Saudi Arabia like KAUST.
 
I also want China to allow dual nationality with Pakistan since we share a border.


Personally I never trust Western rankings.

There are many great institutions out there like in China and in Saudi Arabia like KAUST.
There is a concerted effort to deprive smart people from getting education, and weakening content in the name of diversity and wokeness. Student ranking of professors are make sacrosanct that these days, content is getting easier.

Academic meritocracy is scandalized as racism.

I guess western elites want to make people stupid.
 
There is a concerted effort to deprive smart people from getting education, and weakening content in the name of diversity and wokeness. Student ranking of professors are make sacrosanct that these days, content is getting easier.

Academic meritocracy is scandalized as racism.

I guess western elites want to make people stupid.
I disagree with you. I have faced discrimination in the West.

If there was a White kid, the teacher was kind to him, but if it was a brown Muslim, they were indifferent. lol.

So much for being inclusive.
 
I disagree with you. I have faced discrimination in the West.

If there was a White kid, the teacher was kind to him, but if it was a brown Muslim, they were indifferent. lol.

So much for being inclusive.
I have lived extensively in the west. You need to see through their hypocrisy and all the toxic medication Jewish elites prescribe for racism.

The Jews encourage widespread non-centralized style of racism, while on the government level, they enact woke law pretending that west is very anti-racism.

The result is widespread and high intensity violence at the grassroot level, while Jews take advantage of woke laws to gain access to lots of institution,
 
I have lived extensively in the west. You need to see through their hypocrisy and all the toxic medication Jewish elites prescribe for racism.

The Jews encourage widespread non-centralized style of racism, while on the government level, they enact woke law pretending that west is very anti-racism.

The result is widespread and high intensity violence at the grassroot level, while Jews take advantage of woke laws to gain access to lots of institution,
Glad we can agree on one thing. That the inclusive crap in the West is all bullshit.

Immigration has an agenda with it as well.

Or the Professors sneered at the Muslim students and Hindu student names on the test papers.
 
Glad we can agree on one thing. That the inclusive crap in the West is all bullshit.

Immigration has an agenda with it as well.

Or the Professors sneered at the Muslim students and Hindu student names on the test papers.
All the woke, diversity and inclusiveness is targetted against Asian, especially China, when these days, Chinese intellectual supremacy has beaten the Jews.

And Jews these days double effort in destroying US public education in the name of "happy childhood". On the contrary, elite private schools put their students on draconian learning program.

The woke program on government schools basically close the windows for lower income Asian on social advancement through education,

No one complain private school cause mental impairment and damage to children.

US elites are extremely evil.
 

