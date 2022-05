China Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCs

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says​

Lenovo could dramatically boost sales on Beijing’s order that central government agencies and state-backed companies replace foreign-branded computers, as reported by Bloomberg News. This would amount to more than 50 million PCs over the next two years. The nation’s No. 1 PC maker relies on U.S. chips, but has set up its own chip-making unit and invested in at least 15 semiconductor design firms.- Nathan Naidu, analystClick here for the research.