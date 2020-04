As many countries question China's official numbers, China is ordering hundreds of thousands of body bags from Taiwan. In some cities in China, people are stocking up on food and other necessities. We look at what's driving people to line up at the supermarkets. In Wuhan, a family of the deceased got harassed by the police after creating a group chat on the Chinese social media.A Hubei resident is stuck in a dire situation after coming to Wuhan. His wife told us how in just one night, things took a turn for the worse.In the US, New York sees the highest increase of virus deaths in a day. The virus has claimed more lives in the state than 9/11. NTD refers to the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, as the CCP virus because the Chinese Communist Party's coverup and mismanagement allowed the virus to spread throughout China and create a global pandemic.