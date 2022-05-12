What's new

China opposes semiconductor bill because it will give U.S. advantage -U.S. commerce chief

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
11,123
2
14,834
Country
United States
Location
United States
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday the Chinese government opposes an effort in Congress to ramp up U.S. semiconductor manufacturing because it will give the United States more of a competitive punch.

On Thursday, U.S. lawmakers will open formal negotiations on a compromise measure that would fund $52 billion in semiconductor manufacturing subsidies and boost U.S. competitiveness with Chinese technology. It could still take months to reach a final deal.

Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito asked Raimondo at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing about a Reuters story and other reports that China had been pushing U.S. executives, companies and business groups to fight against China-related bills in Congress.

"It doesn't surprise me at all. China doesn't want us to pass this bill. They know that this bill will enable us to outcompete them," Raimondo said, saying China had invested $160 billion in domestic semiconductor production. "The last thing they want is for us to invest $52 billion."

Raimondo said she had heard the reports China was lobbying U.S. businesses, saying they were "deeply concerning ... The reason China is so against it is because they know how important it is for us."

The Chinese Embassy did not immediately comment.

Reuters reported in November China's embassy in Washington had sent letters pressing executives to urge members of Congress to alter or drop specific bills that seek to enhance U.S. competitiveness, according to the sources and the text of a letter sent by the embassy's economic and commercial office seen by Reuters.

Chinese officials warned companies they would risk losing market share or revenue in China if the legislation becomes law, according to the text of the letter.

China has said it opposes such legislation, arguing it stokes anti-China sentiment and it's based on Cold War-era thinking.

A persistent shortage of chips has disrupted the automotive and electronics industries, forcing some companies to scale back production. Raimondo and others have called boosting chips production a national security issue.

news.yahoo.com

China opposes semiconductor bill because it will give U.S. advantage -U.S. commerce chief

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday the Chinese government opposes an effort in Congress to ramp up U.S. semiconductor manufacturing because it will give the United States more of a competitive punch. On Thursday, U.S. lawmakers will open formal negotiations on a compromise...
news.yahoo.com news.yahoo.com
 

福生玄黄天尊

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 12, 2022
9
0
2
Country
China
Location
China
我怎么不知道中国反对你们的芯片法案？想向国会要钱就直说，别扯上中国，芯片竞争不是坏事，如果没有手机企业竞争，今天普通人用不起智能机。中国确实正在实现芯片生产自主化，但没兴趣管美国，你们芯片技术本身就比我们强，想要独立完成全产业链的芯片生产是很难的，最好拉几个靠谱的国家帮我们分担一下研究压力就好了。
 
W

WotTen

FULL MEMBER
Mar 18, 2022
553
-3
979
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
I think the US government should pass legislation to give me two million dollars because, like, um, China opposes it, see.

US Congress should also pass legislation to distribute free ice cream on Wednesdays because -- uh, let's see, um -- yeah, China opposes it.
 
Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2010
4,572
0
8,823
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
Quote
"It doesn't surprise me at all. China doesn't want us to pass this bill. They know that this bill will enable us to outcompete them," Raimondo said,
End Quote

Translated - Pass this bill or we will call you "Pro China".:china:
 
hirobo2

hirobo2

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2015
411
1
828
Country
United States
Location
United States
US doesn't even realize how vulnerable their tech/semicon industry is. I bought a Huawei Matebook recently with Windows 11 ENG version. First thing I did was install Deepin OS as a dual boot. I kept Windows 11 offline the whole time since I got the laptop (Windows 11 never saw even 1 sec connected to the internet). This big US company called Microsoft suddenly relegated itself to alt permanently offline OS. What a big joke and embarassment. USA will find its tech industry getting more and more screwed. How is it I live in the West and end up making a Chinese OS as my primary online OS? Something must have gone wrong in the "supply chain" of it all!!
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
3,252
-1
6,850
Country
China
Location
China
The result of the competition between China and the USA in the semiconductor field does not depend on the actions of the USA, but on the actions of China.
With every technological progress in China, the price of semiconductors will gradually be as cheap as potatoes. Americans can do nothing in this case.
In fact, the bill is only issuing tens of billions of dollars more money to senior executives of semiconductor companies to buy more luxury cars and yachts.
 
Last edited:
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
184
-2
221
Country
India
Location
India
hirobo2 said:
How is it I live in the West and end up making a Chinese OS as my primary online OS? Something must have gone wrong in the "supply chain" of it all!!
Click to expand...

Why do some people act insane? Why do Chinese trolls claim to do bizzare things and expect everyone else to justify it for them? Something must have gone wrong in the supply chain to the brain!!

If you don’t know how your personal decision making process works, I don’t think asking a bunch of strangers in an international forum would help. There are mental health professionals for this.
 
chinasun

chinasun

FULL MEMBER
Feb 24, 2021
412
-19
567
Country
China
Location
United States
LakeHawk180 said:
Why do some people act insane? Why do Chinese trolls claim to do bizzare things and expect everyone else to justify it for them? Something must have gone wrong in the supply chain to the brain!!

If you don’t know how your personal decision making process works, I don’t think asking a bunch of strangers in an international forum would help. There are mental health professionals for this.
Click to expand...
When the United States began to restrict the use of chips and industrial design software by Chinese companies and universities, it was normal for us to consider using open source software such as Linux. You should see a psychiatrist.
 
Last edited:
S10

S10

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 13, 2009
4,917
-15
8,227
Country
China
Location
Canada
That's how US inflation keeps rising, by artificially creating blockages and inefficiencies in the global trade through sanctions and restrictions.
 
fallstuff

fallstuff

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 20, 2009
8,713
0
6,349
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
WotTen said:
I think the US government should pass legislation to give me two million dollars because, like, um, China opposes it, see.

US Congress should also pass legislation to distribute free ice cream on Wednesdays because -- uh, let's see, um -- yeah, China opposes it.
Click to expand...
There is an actually an ice cream called Sunday !
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Song Hong
TSMC and Samsung to submit confidential information to US
Replies
3
Views
467
Piotr
Piotr
F-22Raptor
China's semiconductor ambitions take a hit after Huawei's HiSilicon drops out of global top 25 chip vendor rankings
Replies
7
Views
583
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
Zsari
Congress Proposes $500 Million for Negative News Coverage of China
Replies
9
Views
616
Daniel808
Daniel808
F-22Raptor
China angered over $250B US Innovation and Competition Act; US House to move forward on bill
Replies
5
Views
525
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Nan Yang
Korea urged to confront US calls for key chip info
Replies
10
Views
895
Song Hong
Song Hong

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom