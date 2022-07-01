China opposes Indian plans to hold G-20 meeting in IIOJK | Radio Pakistan | 2022

China opposes Indian plans to hold G-20 meeting in IIOJKJuly 01, 2022China has voiced its opposition to India's reported plans to hold the next year's meeting of G-20 leaders in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).Replying to a question, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a media briefing in Beijing that China's position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear-cut.He said the Kashmir issue, a dispute left from the past, should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement.He said the parties' concerned need to avoid unilateral moves that may complicate the situation. Efforts should be made to settle the dispute through dialogue and consultation so as to maintain regional peace and stability.He said the G-20 is a premier forum for international economic and financial cooperation and called on all major economies to focus on steady recovery of the world economy, avoid politicizing relevant cooperation and make positive contributions to improving global economic governance.