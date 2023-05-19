What's new

China opposes G20 meeting in Indian-rule Kashmir and will skip it

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
58,178
-52
99,318
Country
China
Location
China

China opposes G20 meeting in Indian-rule Kashmir and will skip it​

Reuters
May 19, 20237:59 PM GMT+8

4FBLQF4NV5P73HFGRYSHMQMP2E.jpg

A member of India's military force stands guard at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi, India March 2, 2023. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

NEW DELHI, May 19 (Reuters) - China said on Friday that it is opposed to a G20 tourism meeting next week in the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir in India and will not attend.

India, which holds the chair of G20 this year, has organised a series of meetings across the country in the run-up to the summit in New Delhi in September.

"China is firmly opposed to holding any kind of G20 meetings in disputed territory, and will not attend such meetings," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

In 2019, India split the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir to create the two federal territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

A large chunk of Ladakh is under Chinese control.

Ties between New Delhi and Beijing have been strained since a military clash in Ladakh in 2020 in which 24 soldiers were killed.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, will host a meeting of the tourism working group for G20 members on May 22-24.

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear-armed neighbours India and China-ally Pakistan, which has also opposed India's decision to hold a G20 meeting in Kashmir.

India has countered the objection saying it is free to hold meetings on its own territory. It said on Friday peace and tranquility on its border is essential for normal ties with China.

www.reuters.com

China opposes G20 meeting in Indian-rule Kashmir and will skip it

China said on Friday that it is opposed to a G20 tourism meeting next week in the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir in India and will not attend.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
M

mudas777

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
2,581
-3
4,266
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Thanks China, its our nation cause and brother China giving us the support.
While our own ruling elite and corrupt generals are so loyal to the West and the US and they are attending the conference, got to show where our own establishment honour and loyalties lie.
Thanks to Allah we are not in the G20 otherwise Bilawal or Shabaz may have gone to attend the conference too.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
  • Article
UK snubs Pak on Kashmir; Sunak Govt backs India, confirms participation in Srinagar G20 huddle
2
Replies
19
Views
651
AsianLion
AsianLion
The Eagle
China, Turkey likely to skip G20 summit in IIOJK
Replies
3
Views
83
game
G
HAIDER
Pakistan ‘vehemently condemns’ India’s decision to host G20 meetings in occupied Kashmir
2
Replies
21
Views
914
Indos
Indos
beijingwalker
No G20 joint statement after China objections on Ukraine war
Replies
1
Views
454
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
N
Kashmir buzzing with activity, brimming with guns to welcome G20 delegates
Replies
2
Views
180
legacytiger18
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom