China opposes G20 meeting in IIOJK and will skip it​

China firmly opposes holding any kind of G20 meetings in disputed territory, says Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Reuters
May 19, 2023


a member of india s military force stands guard at the g20 foreign ministers meeting in new delhi india march 2 2023 photo reuters


A member of India's military force stands guard at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi, India March 2, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: China said on Friday that it is opposed to a G20 tourism meeting next week in the disputed territory of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and will not attend.

India, which holds the chair of G20 this year, has organised a series of meetings across the country in the run-up to the summit in New Delhi in September.

"China is firmly opposed to holding any kind of G20 meetings in disputed territory, and will not attend such meetings," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

In 2019, India split the Muslim-majority state of IIOJK to illegally create the two federal territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

A large chunk of Ladakh is under Chinese control.

Ties between New Delhi and Beijing have been strained since a military clash in Ladakh in 2020 in which 24 soldiers were killed.
Srinagar, the summer capital of IIOJK, will host a meeting of the tourism working group for G20 members on May 22-24.

Pakistan has also opposed India's decision to hold a G20 meeting in occupied Kashmir.


tribune.com.pk

China opposes G20 meeting in IIOJK and will skip it | The Express Tribune

