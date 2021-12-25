Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
China opens Xinjiang's first desert-crossing expressway | 中國開通新疆第一條穿越沙漠的高速公路
Thread starter
onebyone
Start date
47 minutes ago
onebyone
SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,327
-4
15,355
Country
Location
47 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)
Stranagor
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
B
IRIAF | News and Discussions
Latest: Bahram Esfandiari
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Qari Fasihuddin, Taliban's army chief called Durand Line a "hypothetical line".
Latest: AUz
13 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
World’s longest expressway between Delhi and Mumbai to open in March 2023: All you need to know
Latest: fallstuff
13 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
Iranian Missiles | News and Discussions
Latest: yugocrosrb95
17 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
A newly-released picture shows a large group of Indian soldiers captured by China PLA in Galwan Valley in 2020
Latest: GamoAccu
20 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Qari Fasihuddin, Taliban's army chief called Durand Line a "hypothetical line".
Latest: AUz
13 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistani soldier was martyred today after terrorists fired at a Pakistan Army post near the #Pakistan-#Afghanistan international border. “Search oper
Latest: Titanium100
33 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: PakAlp
44 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: Deino
Today at 4:15 AM
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: Windjammer
Yesterday at 11:50 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
'Something major' going to happen soon, predicts PML-N leader
Latest: airmarshal
39 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
future Hope, Junaid safdar nawaz join politics
Latest: Myth_buster_1
46 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Border Clash Between Afghanistan & Pakistan: Afghanistan Protecting TTP
Latest: Titanium100
Today at 4:42 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
What Pakistan can learn from Thailand on Brand creation
Latest: Trango Towers
Today at 4:32 AM
Social & Current Events
K
Impacts on Ukraine war on Pakistan
Latest: Khan vilatey
Today at 4:28 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
The Battle of Midway 1942: Told from the Japanese Perspective (1/3)
Latest: Hamartia Antidote
38 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
Indian Air Force Failed Even in East Pakistan in 1971 War
Latest: Huffal
Today at 2:54 AM
Air Warfare
Week by week history of WW2
Latest: Mumm-Ra
Yesterday at 8:26 PM
Military History & Tactics
CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China
Latest: Shotgunner51
Yesterday at 7:54 PM
Military Forum
China launches three warships in one day, China breaks the world record in the number of Destroyers commissioned in one year
Latest: beijingwalker
Yesterday at 6:59 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
B
IRIAF | News and Discussions
Latest: Bahram Esfandiari
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Iranian Missiles | News and Discussions
Latest: yugocrosrb95
17 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
A newly-released picture shows a large group of Indian soldiers captured by China PLA in Galwan Valley in 2020
Latest: GamoAccu
20 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
AI Turkish drone killers is a breakthrough in a war ?.
Latest: Titanium100
23 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
F
Turkey, Qatar ink deal to jointly operate Kabul Airport
Latest: Foinikas
35 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom