China opens world’s 4th spellation neutron source facility - Global Times

China opens world’s 4th spellation neutron source facility Source:Global Times Published: 2018/8/24 20:18:40 The China Spallation Neutron Source (CSNS), a large scientific facility located in Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province, passed its national acceptance test on Thursday, which means it is officially opened to worldwide users. It took scientists six years to complete the CSNS, the first national scientific infrastructure of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It will provide a powerful research platform for fundamental research and high-tech development in many fields, such as materials science and technology, physics, life sciences, chemistry, resources and environment, according to a press release the Institute of High Energy Physics of Chinese Academy of Sciences sent to the Global Times on Friday. "CSNS is like a super microscope and is an ideal probe for studying the micro-structure of materials. For example, we can use neutron scattering technology to study the residual stress of large metal parts, which is very important for improving the design of aircraft engines and key modules for high-speed trains," Chen Hesheng, the CSNS project manager, was quoted as saying in the press release. CSNS intends to focus on ensuring efficient, stable and reliable operations, providing outstanding technical services for users from around the world. CSNS will also plan the second phase of construction and the power upgrade, which is believed to support science and technology research and development in some key science fields, and hasten industry upgrades in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. CSNS is the world's fourth spallation neutron source. The other three are in Britain, the US and Japan. Source:http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1116940.shtml