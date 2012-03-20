China opens fourth border gate for fruit from Thailand
Publication date: Tue 4 May 2021
China's customs authorities on Thursday opened the Dongxing border gate in Guangxi region for fruit imports from Thailand. The border gate was also opened to alleviate congestion at the Mohan, Youyi Guan and Pingxiang border gates, which were initially used for the transportation of fruit from Thailand.
"The opening of the Dongxing border gate is great news for Thai fruit farmers and exporters, especially during the durian season in April and May; Department of Agriculture's director-general Phichead Wiriyaphaha said on Friday. "China is one of the major importers of Thai fruits, ordering up to 22 varieties worth more than Bt100 billion annually.”
In the first four months of this year, Thailand has exported 216,000 tons of durians to China.
"Once the Dongxing gate is opened, we expect the export of durian to rise significantly. The department is planning to boost personnel for issuing certificates of quality to speed up the export of fruit," Phichead told pattayaone.news, adding that China now requires Thai fruits to either come from farms that have been given good agriculture practices or GAP certification or processed at good manufacturing practices (GMP) certified facilities.
Thailand sees 14% rise of durian export to China in Q1
Tuesday, 04 May 2021
ANGKOK, May 4 (Xinhua): Thailand has exported US$186 million worth of durian to China during this year's first quarter, said a senior government official on Tuesday.
According to Trade Negotiations Department Director General Oramon Sapthaweetham, the sales of Thai durian to China from January to March this year secured US$186 million, registering a 14 per cent increase from the same period last year and accounting for 88 per cent of a total of Thai durian export values to the world markets.
Thailand exported US$1.5 billion worth of durian to China throughout last year, marking a 78 per cent increase from 2019 and accounting for 73 per cent of a total of Thai durian export values to the world markets, Oramon said.
Given the tax-free trading under the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-China Free Trade Agreement, China has become the Thai durian's biggest export market, she added.
Chinese buyers snap up 20-tonne shipment of durian
April 29, 2021
Chinese buyers snap up 20-tonne shipment of durian
All 20 tonnes of durian from Chanthaburi’s Khlung district were bought up within an hour of arriving in Shenzhen Airport on Wednesday, said Alongkorn Pollabutr, adviser to the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry.
“Chinese buyers chartered a Shenzhen Airlines plane to take the durians from Thailand to complete online orders,” Alongkorn, who also oversees the ministry’s fruit development and management board, said.
“The ministry aims to penetrate the online marketplace to bring Thai fruits to a wider group of customers,” he said.
Alongkorn said this news was first broken by local online media channels, “so the ministry contacted the Royal Farm Group, which runs the durian pre-ordering platform, to survey customer satisfaction and purchasing behaviour”, he said.
“We aim to find out which breed of durian they like the most and how the fruit’s size and sweetness affect demand in different provinces across China.
“With the instant success of the first 20-tonne lot of more than 10,000 durians, we plan to send another 20-tonne lot and hope they will be sold out in no time,” he added.
