What's new

China only interested in their 'front door': Former prime minister Paul Keating

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,677
-23
97,937
Country
China
Location
China

China only interested in their 'front door': Former prime minister Paul Keating​

Mar 15, 2023
The US Defence Department has a “statutory responsibility” to report to Congress and in 2022 they reported China “want their front door-way clean,” says former prime minister Paul Keating. “So here we are … we are going to stop those Chinese, we’re going to poke their eyes out, we’re going to get those subs,” Mr Keating told the National Press Club on Wednesday. “But the US Defence Department says, ‘oh by the way, I think the Chinese are really only interested in their front door’. “Just imagine if the Chinese ‘blue-water’ Navy decided to do their sightseeing six miles off the coast of California – could you imagine the boo-haa-haa?”

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
‘Throwing toothpicks at the mountain’: Former Australian prime minister Paul Keating says Aukus submarines plan will have no impact on China
Replies
6
Views
776
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
"Britain is like an old theme park sliding into the Atlantic compared to modern China." Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
111
Views
6K
tower9
T
beijingwalker
French president Macron accuses former Australian prime minister Morrison of provoking 'nuclear confrontation' with China
Replies
1
Views
482
Dalit
Dalit
beijingwalker
Former Australian prime minister Keating says China conflict is leading the nation to a dead end
Replies
0
Views
405
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China has grudging but immense respect for India, says former Australian PM Kevin Rudd
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
casual
casual

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom