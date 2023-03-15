China only interested in their 'front door': Former prime minister Paul Keating​

Mar 15, 2023The US Defence Department has a “statutory responsibility” to report to Congress and in 2022 they reported China “want their front door-way clean,” says former prime minister Paul Keating. “So here we are … we are going to stop those Chinese, we’re going to poke their eyes out, we’re going to get those subs,” Mr Keating told the National Press Club on Wednesday. “But the US Defence Department says, ‘oh by the way, I think the Chinese are really only interested in their front door’. “Just imagine if the Chinese ‘blue-water’ Navy decided to do their sightseeing six miles off the coast of California – could you imagine the boo-haa-haa?”